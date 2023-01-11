The unit that set off a rewarding sales streak in the early days of Vornado’s 220 Central Park South is back on the market.

Unit 24B is asking $21.8 million, or $8,314 per square foot, just four years after selling to an anonymous buyer in 2018 for $14.6 million.

The 24th-floor unit was the first to close in a series of early sales at the Billionaire’s Row tower that saved its developer from a year of tough financial losses. The building raked in $1 billion in profits by the end of 2020, securing its status as the world’s most profitable condo.

One of the tower’s units — a 23,000-square-foot quadplex purchased by Ken Griffin for $240 million — holds the record for the priciest residential deal in the United States.

The building also sparked headlines with Sting and Trudie Styler paying $66 million for a penthouse villa in 2019 and billionaire investor Daniel Och paying $93 million for a 9,800-square-foot penthouse. Och sold his penthouse last January for $188 million, nearly doubling what he paid and notching a peak local price.

The Corcoran Group’s Deborah Kern had the listing.

The 2,616-square-foot duplex has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with views of Central Park from every room. The unit includes two bedrooms on the 25th floor accessible by a private staircase and separate entrance. Amenities in the building designed by Robert A.M. Stern and Thierry W. Despont include a residents' club with a full-service dining room, wine tasting room, dining terrace, screening room and game room. The on-site athletic club and spa includes a 25-meter saline pool, full squash court, half basketball court and a golf simulator.