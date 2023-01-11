Open Menu

Wells Fargo puts the brakes on mortgage business

Bank to focus on existing customers, closing correspondent lending business

National /
Jan.January 11, 2023 10:01 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Wells Fargo, a once-dominant player in the U.S. mortgage market, has begun its significant retreat from the sector.

The bank is shifting its focus from reaching as many homeowners as possible to working with existing bank and wealth management customers, CNBC reported. The company will also continue trying to reach borrowers in minority communities.

As part of the retreat, the bank is closing its correspondent lending business that buys loans by third-party firms, which the bank cited for 42 percent of its third quarter originations.

It also plans to shrink its mortgage-servicing portfolio through asset sales. Those sales could take several quarters, as the company is the largest mortgage servicer in the country.

More layoffs are expected as part of the company’s mortgage pullback, but the timing and number of cuts weren’t reported.

Bloomberg reported Wells Fargo’s expected pullback from the mortgage market in August.

Only four years ago, Wells Fargo was the biggest lender in the country, responsible for $201.8 billion in home loans, according to Inside Mortgage Finance. At its peak, the bank was responsible for one in every three home loans in the United States. The company ranks third among mortgage lenders today, behind Rocket Mortgage and United Wholesale Mortgage.

Read more

Wells Fargo began looking at a reduction in its activities last summer, when mortgage demand shrank as rates soared on the back of the Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Those increases are expected to ease and mortgage rates are stabilizing, but the bank already made up its mind.

In 2021, a federal oversight body fined Wells Fargo $250 million for unsafe practices regarding its mortgage lending loss mitigation program. The bank was accused of failing to comply with a 2018 order mandating it identify and reimburse customers charged improper fees by the mortgage lending arm.

The bank was also restricted from future activities until fixing ongoing problems, banned from acquiring some residential mortgage servicers and transferring borrowers out of the bank’s loan servicing arm.

A Bloomberg analysis last year revealed the bank turned down nearly half of the refinance applications submitted by Black homeowners in 2020. The company approved nearly three-quarters of those sent by white applicants in the same period.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    lendingMortgageswells fargo

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: United Wholesale Mortgage's Mat Ishbia and Phoenix Suns' Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton with the Footprint Center
    Mortgage lender exec poised to buy Phoenix Suns for $4B
    Mortgage lender exec poised to buy Phoenix Suns for $4B
    Ben Byrne and 1 Java Street (LinkedIn, LendLease)
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    Lendlease lands $360M construction loan for Greenpoint rental towers
    41 Pinelawn Road in Melville LI and Reverse Mortgage Funding CEO Craig Corn (Loopnet, RMF)
    Reverse mortgage giant lays off 119 on Long Island
    Reverse mortgage giant lays off 119 on Long Island
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    Purchase applications climb as mortgage rates stabilize
    Leslie J. Garfield's Stanley Montfort (Leslie J. Garfield & Co., Getty)
    Co-ownership can help NYC homebuyers, but adds risk
    Co-ownership can help NYC homebuyers, but adds risk
    (Photo illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    Mortgage applications decline even as rates fall again
    A photo illustration of Douglaston Development CEO Jed Resnick (Getty, NYC Department of Finance, LinkedIn/Jed Resnick)
    Douglaston CEO sees 421a dead until 2026
    Douglaston CEO sees 421a dead until 2026
    (Getty)
    Life insurers suffer worst returns on real estate loans in decades
    Life insurers suffer worst returns on real estate loans in decades
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.