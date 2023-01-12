Open Menu

Blackstone: UC investment “changed the narrative” around BREIT

University of California endowment’s $4B commitment followed withdrawal restrictions

National /
Jan.January 12, 2023 11:10 AM
By TRD Staff
Blackstone's Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone, Getty)

“When someone calls with $4 billion of capital, you answer the phone.”

That’s how much of a no-brainer Nadeem Meghji, Blackstone’s head of real estate Americas, said it was fielding the University of California’s endowment’s approach for a massive infusion into Blackstone’s real estate investment trust.

The “home run” deal came together after a CNBC interview around the time the fund was beset by redemption requests and negative press, Meghji told PERE in an interview this week.

“They saw [Blackstone president] Jon Gray speaking on CNBC in December and reached out to us to see if they could be helpful by deploying capital in a way that would create a win-win,” Meghji told the outlet.

Meghi said the deal “changed the narrative” around the fund, known as BRREIT, after its share of less-than-favorable headlines in recent weeks.

Blackstone restricted investor withdrawals from BREIT last month, sparking concerns — including, reportedly, from the SEC — over the $69 billion real estate investment vehicle. Blackstone limited redemptions after demand for withdrawals exceeded 2 percent of the net asset value monthly limit and 5 percent of the quarterly threshold; Meghji confirmed those requests reached 5.4 percent of the net asset value in December.

Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital Group took similar action last month to curb withdrawals from its private REIT, Starwood Property Trust.

Read more

UC Investments’ commitment has a unique structure. The university’s common equity commitment will be effectively locked in for six years. Its shares will be put into a venture that will include a $1 billion commitment from Blackstone.

The venture features an 11.25 percent hurdle rate; if BREIT’s net annualized return exceeds the rate, Blackstone receives a 5 percent incentive fee. Otherwise, it must make up the difference up to the $1 billion contribution. For Blackstone to profit, the fund needs to post net annualized returns exceeding 8.7 percent.

For now, Blackstone has $14 billion in liquidity on its hands, which can go towards acquisitions, redemptions or whatever the fund’s managers determine.

“That much liquidity gives us the flexibility to do a lot of exciting things,” Meghji said.

— Holden Walter-Warner




