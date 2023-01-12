Open Menu

SL Green, Cushman suing tenants with Frank Carone ties

Eric Adams’ former chief of staff co-founded firms accused of not paying rent

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2023 03:45 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
SL Green's Marc Holliday, Frank Carone and Cushman & Wakefield's Brett White (SL Green, Getty, Cushman & Wakefield)

SL Green’s Marc Holliday, Frank Carone and Cushman & Wakefield’s Brett White (SL Green, Getty, Cushman & Wakefield)

Frank Carone is no longer Eric Adams’ chief of staff, but controversy continues to dog him.

SL Green Realty and Cushman & Wakefield are suing two companies co-founded by Carone, the New York Daily News reported. Carone has said he is no longer involved with either company.

SL Green sued Financial Vision Group last spring over unpaid rent and utilities at a Sixth Avenue office. Carone co-founded the company, a health insurance investment business.

Financial Vision inked the lease at SL Green’s property in September 2019, a deal that includes Carone’s signature. But the company allegedly stopped paying rent in June 2020 and refused to vacate the premises for three months after the landlord terminated the lease in March.

Read more

SL Green is seeking $730,000, plus interest and other fees. Carone told the Daily News he was unaware of the lawsuit and said the signature on the lease was not his handwriting, claiming his role in the company came to an end by June 2021.

In May, a judge ruled against Financial Vision regarding payments owed after the lease was terminated, which SL Green totaled to be about $180,000. SL Green has filed for a default judgment against the company for the remainder.

In August, meanwhile, Cushman filed a civil lawsuit alleging Boca Partner Ventures II skipped out on $400,000 worth of commissions owed to the firm. Carone is listed as the company’s organizer.

The dispute is over a listing agreement for a property in Sheepshead Bay. According to the lawsuit, Boca agreed to pay Cushman a commission if it leased “any interest” in the property, which it allegedly did in October 2021 with Synergy Fitness Brooklyn.

Discovery in the case is expected to be completed by the end of May. Carone said he was unaware of the lawsuit or a summons served at his home days after the case was filed, noting the LLC is owned by a family trust that falls under a separate blind trust.

Carone, a lawyer and Brooklyn power broker for years before joining the Adams administration, has made headlines before. In 2019, he represented the notorious Podolsky brothers in a $173 million sale of 17 dilapidated apartment buildings to the city for well above appraised value. The de Blasio administration deal was criticized by government watchdogs.

Carone was also the managing partner of a medical company that allegedly accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars in rent arrears while the landlord struggled to evict it. Carone cut ties with the company.

He is expected to spearhead Adams’ re-election campaign.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Cushman & WakefieldEric AdamsPoliticsReal Estate LawsuitsSL Green

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Daily News Building at 220 East 42nd Street and SL Green CEO Marc Holliday (Credit: Getty Images)
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green puts Daily News building up for sale
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green snags private-equity firm at One Vanderbilt
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    SL Green’s locks in big bank lease at
    Hudson Yards redevelopment site
    From left: Maverick Real Estate’s David Aviram and Chetrit Group's Meyer Chetrit along with 255 West 34th Street (Getty, Google Maps, LinkedIn/David Aviram, Chetrit Group)
    Maverick sues Chetrit over unfinished Penn Station hotel
    Maverick sues Chetrit over unfinished Penn Station hotel
    NAR president Kenny Parcell (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, NAR)
    Supreme Court rejects NAR petition in pocket listing case
    Supreme Court rejects NAR petition in pocket listing case
    (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    “Recipe for fraud”: The alleged scam that rocked South Florida’s biggest HOA
    “Recipe for fraud”: The alleged scam that rocked South Florida’s biggest HOA
    Boston Properties' Owen Thomas and SL Green's Marc Holliday (Boston Properties, SL Green, Getty)
    Office developers widen their sights as sector’s uncertainty persists
    Office developers widen their sights as sector’s uncertainty persists
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    Adams announces plan to convert 20K units
    Adams announces plan to convert 20K units
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.