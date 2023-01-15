Open Menu

Developer buys 300 acres in Connecticut for $78.5M

National Development’s plan calls for warehouses and research and development centers in East Hartford

New York Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 15, 2023 02:30 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(iStock)

A Massachusetts developer, proposing to build two warehouses and two manufacturing centers, purchased from Pratt & Whitney 300 acres of land in East Hartford for $78.5 million, the Hartford Business Journal reported.

The plans call for warehouses of up to a combined 2.5 million square feet, and two research and development buildings.

National Development is expected to build out its Rentschler Field plan throughout this year, East Hartford Mayor Michael Walsh told the outlet. The company also agreed to pay a one-time $4 million payment directly to the town, the HBJ reported.

Walsh, according to the HBJ, said he expects $4 million in permitting and inspections fees to be paid to the town for the entire project.

The project, which is near interstates 84 and 91, will eventually generate about $4.5 million in tax revenue, and create about 2,000 jobs, the Hartford Courant reported, citing company officials.

National Development has not announced any tenants for the project.

— Ted Glanzer

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
connecticutDevelopmentTristate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Raiders)
Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
(Getty Images)
Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%
Connecticut proposal would cap annual rent increases at 2.5%
Victor Diaz-Castaneda
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
Brooks and Falotico's Louise Brooks with 11 Harbor Bluff Lane
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
Rendering of 250 Water Street and Howard Hughes’ David O’Reilly (The Howard Hughes Corporation)
Judge stops Howard Hughes’ Seaport project again, citing “quid pro quo”
Judge stops Howard Hughes’ Seaport project again, citing “quid pro quo”
Josh Zegen with 14 Fifth Avenue (Getty, LPC)
Madison Realty lands $105M loan for Greenwich Village condos
Madison Realty lands $105M loan for Greenwich Village condos
APF Properties's Kenneth Aschendorf and Berndt Perl with 24 West 57th Street (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Google Maps)
Midtown office building pitched as Billionaires’ Row redevelopment play
Midtown office building pitched as Billionaires’ Row redevelopment play
What’s the Plan B for 421a?
What’s the Plan B for 421a?
What’s the Plan B for 421a?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.