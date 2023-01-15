Open Menu

Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas

NFL team buys WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces practice facility

Jan.January 15, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Raiders)

The Las Vegas Raiders’ season may have ended with a disappointing 6-11 record, but the team recently expanded its real estate holdings for owner Mark Davis’ winning sports franchise, the WNBA’s champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Raiders bought three industrial buildings — including a new, but unfinished, practice facility for the Aces — next to its headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, from Matter Real Estate Group for $56 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The 80,000-square-foot training complex, which is expected to be finished in March, will include a weight room, daycare facility, player lounges, a lecture hall and other amenities, the outlet reported, citing a press release.

Acquired by Davis from MGM Resorts International in 2021, the Aces in September brought Las Vegas its first major sports championship after finishing the regular season with a 26-10 regular season record.

The Raiders, who moved to Las Vegas from Oakland, California, in 2020, have extensive real estate holdings in Sin City, including 60 acres of land near the Vegas Strip — purchased for $77.5 million in 2017 — on which Allegiant Stadium was built, the outlet reported.

In addition, the team built a 300,000-square-foot practice facility and headquarters complex on the 55 acres of land it bought in Henderson in 2018, according to the Journal. The organization subsequently sold the complex to Chicago-based Mesirow Financial for $190 million, and leased back the facility.

Davis’ team, in two separate deals, also bought a total of 20 acres of land near the stadium for about $44 million, with much of that land to be used for parking, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Davis is building an angular, almost crown-like 15,000-square-foot home in Henderson.

The exterior of the home, which sits on 6 acres in a luxury development called Ascaya, is mostly black with white accents, an homage to the Raiders’ black-and-silver color scheme, which Davis’ father Al Davis created.

Plans for the home include a man cave, professional kitchen, bar, steam room, library and 5,500-square-foot garage.

It is valued at around $14 million. Davis said he has no idea when it will be finished.

— Ted Glanzer




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.