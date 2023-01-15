Open Menu

Real life “Schitt’s Creek”: For $2.5M, this adult circus bought a whole town

Spiegelworld beat out religious cults, crypto investors and a party train for the bid to buy Nipton, California

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 15, 2023 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Spiegelworld's Ross Mollison (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Spiegelworld’s Ross Mollison (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Ever heard the one about the circus that bought a town?

It’s a true story. The adult circus Spiegelworld, led by Australian founder Ross Mollison, bought the 80-acre town of Nipton, California, the Wall Street Journal reported. Mollison told the outlet he has no desire to build a resort, but instead envisions a “circus village.”

Mollison’s Spiegelworld is best known for its “Absinthe” show that runs out of a tent at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It also runs “Atomic Saloon” and “Opium” in Las Vegas, and the Hook in Atlanta. Its shows have been described as “riotous,” “raunchy,” and “rowdy.”

Before Mollison and his acrobats came along, Nipton had been owned by a California couple for decades. Jerry Freeman surprised his wife, Roxanne Lang, by buying the town for $200,000 in the early 1980s. After Freeman died in 2016, Lang set out to sell the property, first striking a deal with the Phoenix-based cannabis company American Green for $5 million in 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported.

American Green hoped to transform Nipton into a stoner’s paradise, with an Old West-themed “bud and breakfast,” bong and pipe boutiques, and locally bottled cannabis beverages, according to the outlet.

That didn’t quite pan out. In 2018, American Green sold Nipton to Scottsdale-based Delta International Oil & Gas for $7.7 million. Delta International assumed $3.7 million in debt in the purchase, and American Green signed a contract to keep developing the town.

Lang told the Wall Street Journal that payments on the debt eventually stopped coming, and she had to foreclose on Nipton. She relisted the town for $2.8 million in early 2021. Among the interested buyers were crypto investors, leaders of apparent religious cults, a group hoping to operate a party train from Las Vegas, and an investment group from Brazil, she told the outlet.

In early 2022, Lang accepted Mollison’s $2.5 million offer.

Now, a couple who usually builds sets for Spiegelworld joined the two dozen residents in Nipton to begin fixing up Mollison’s circus village.

“What if an audacious circus company purchased a small town in the middle of the Mojave Desert?” reads a page for Nipton on the circus’ website. “We can’t wait to see what happens.”

— Kate Hinsche




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    californiaCommercial Real EstateLas Vegas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Raiders)
    Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
    Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
    (Getty Images)
    Bed Bath & Beyond weighs bankruptcy
    Bed Bath & Beyond weighs bankruptcy
    Ryan Serhant and Bess Friendman (Getty, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Elon Musk and the CapitaGreen building at 138 Market Street in Singapore (Google Maps, Getty)
    Twitter tells workers at Asia HQ to clear desks, work from home
    Twitter tells workers at Asia HQ to clear desks, work from home
    Roberta and Chris Hanley with 8198 Uphill Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    From left: Lessen CEO Jay McKee and SMS Assist CEO Marc Shiffman (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Lessen, SMS Assist)
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    Property-services startup Lessen acquires rival for $950M
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt and Maverick’s David Aviram with 446 West 14th Street (Thor Equities, LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Sitt’s Thor Equities faces foreclosure on Meatpacking property
    Sitt’s Thor Equities faces foreclosure on Meatpacking property
    City Councilmember and Housing Committee Chair Pierina Ana Sanchez; Stratford Towers at 1340 Stratford Avenue (Camber Property Group , New York City Council, Getty)
    Heat sensor bill inspired by deadly Bronx fire not enough: tenants
    Heat sensor bill inspired by deadly Bronx fire not enough: tenants
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.