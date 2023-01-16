Open Menu

Aurora to overhaul prominent Meatpacking property

Bobby Cayre’s company teams up with David Ellis Real Estate on 24 Ninth Avenue

New York /
Jan.January 16, 2023 02:15 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Aurora Capital Associates Bobby Cayre and 24 Ninth Avenue (NewMark, Getty)

Aurora Capital Associates’ Bobby Cayre and 24 Ninth Avenue (Newmark, Getty)

Bobby Cayre is making another play in the Meatpacking District.

The developer’s Aurora Capital Associates has joined landlord David Ellis Real Estate to renovate and upgrade 24 Ninth Avenue, a 50,000-square-foot office and retail building near the heart of the trendy neighborhood, sources told The Real Deal.

Aurora came in to manage the complete overhaul of the property, which sits across 14th Street from the Apple store where Ninth Avenue and Hudson Street meet to form a cobblestoned pedestrian plaza.

Cayre’s firm secured a $35 million mortgage from IDB Bank. The redevelopment will cost about another $25 million, which one source said could value the property around $85 million.

A representative for Aurora declined to comment and a representative for David Ellis could not be immediately reached.

Read more

A Newmark led by Brett Siegel and Evan Layne represented Ellis in the agreement, while Newmark’s Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub arranged the debt financing. The brokers did not respond to requests for comment.

The building at 24 Ninth Avenue, also known as 675 Hudson Street, dates back to 1849 and includes four floors of offices above retail, where the tenants include Dos Caminos and Kobrick Coffee.

The roof also features a lucrative billboard used by Google, which has a major office presence in the area.

Aurora is one of the biggest landlords in the Meatpacking District but owns retail real estate across the city. The company recently picked up the leasehold on the 100,000-square-foot GWB Market at the George Washington Bridge Bus Station in Washington Heights in a $46 million deal with Bridges Development Group.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aurora capital associatesmeatpacking district

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Aurora Capital Associates' Bobby Cayre and the GWB Market (Google Maps)
    Aurora Capital picks up GW Bus Station retail leasehold
    Aurora Capital picks up GW Bus Station retail leasehold
    A photo illustration of Aurora’s Jared Epstein with 543 Broadway (Getty, Herschel Supply Company, Google Maps)
    Backpack brand Herschel Supply opening Soho store
    Backpack brand Herschel Supply opening Soho store
    Barry’s Joey Gonzalez with 200 Montague Street (Barry’s , 200 Montague)
    Barry’s to debut in Brooklyn at Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities tower
    Barry’s to debut in Brooklyn at Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities tower
    58-60 Ninth Avenue in Manhattan NYC and Delshah Capital's Michael Shah (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    Free People liable for $13M over Delshah Meatpacking property
    Free People liable for $13M over Delshah Meatpacking property
    75 Prince Street, Goodspace's Chris DeCrosta, CBRE's Andrew Turf (Goodspace, CBRE, Getty, Streeteasy)
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    Gucci's Soho store
    Gucci to open store in Meatpacking District
    Gucci to open store in Meatpacking District
    Stripes founder Ken Fox and a rendering of 40 10th Avenue (Stripes, Neoscape)
    Private equity firm carves out 14K sf at Aurora’s Solar Carve building
    Private equity firm carves out 14K sf at Aurora’s Solar Carve building
    Tavros' Dov Barnett and a rendering of the current proposal at 44-54 Ninth Avenue and 351-355 West 14th Street (Tavros, Renderings via BKSK)
    City orders Meatpacking office developer to dismantle, rebuild slouching façades
    City orders Meatpacking office developer to dismantle, rebuild slouching façades
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.