Tribeca triplex tops Manhattan luxury contracts

Manhattan’s luxury market was down on its dollars last week, with 18 homes going into contract at lower average asking prices than the previous period.

The most expensive unit to enter contract between Jan. 9 and 13 was Unit 1 at 55 Leonard Street, with an asking price just under $12 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.

The 5,100-square-foot condo, which has been on and off the market since April, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three powder rooms. The ground floor of the triplex has a gym, office, playroom and a 620-square-foot media room that opens onto a terrace.

The middle floor has an open kitchen and a large living room and balcony. The upper floor has the four bedrooms and another balcony. The sponsor unit has an attached garage and was sold to a family in Tribeca. The only amenity at the four-unit building is a virtual doorman.

The second most expensive unit to enter contract was 59B at 15 East 30th Street, with an asking price over $11.2 million. The 3,000-square-foot condo previously asked $11.5 million when it started marketing off floorplans in September 2019.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit is 3,000 square feet and has 14.5-foot ceilings. The living room and dining room span over 50 feet and offer city views from windows on the south, east and west sides.

The building, called the Madison House, has 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a golf simulator, a 75-foot lap pool, a sauna, a cold plunge pool and a hot tub. The building also has a garden on the second floor and a fifth-floor residents’ lounge and bar, among other communal rooms.

Of the 18 units that entered contract last week, 11 were condos, four were co-ops, two were townhouses and one was a cond-op. The homes combined for $118.5 million in volume and had an average asking price of $6.6 million and a median asking price of $5.6 million.

The typical home received a 6 percent discount and spent 516 days on the market.