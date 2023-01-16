Open Menu

Tribeca triplex tops Manhattan luxury contracts

Eighteen contracts signed between Jan. 9 and 13

New York /
Jan.January 16, 2023 12:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
50 East 30th Street

50 East 30th Street (Getty)

Manhattan’s luxury market was down on its dollars last week, with 18 homes going into contract at lower average asking prices than the previous period.

The most expensive unit to enter contract between Jan. 9 and 13 was Unit 1 at 55 Leonard Street, with an asking price just under $12 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.

The 5,100-square-foot condo, which has been on and off the market since April, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and three powder rooms. The ground floor of the triplex has a gym, office, playroom and a 620-square-foot media room that opens onto a terrace.

The middle floor has an open kitchen and a large living room and balcony. The upper floor has the four bedrooms and another balcony. The sponsor unit has an attached garage and was sold to a family in Tribeca. The only amenity at the four-unit building is a virtual doorman.

Read more

The second most expensive unit to enter contract was 59B at 15 East 30th Street, with an asking price over $11.2 million. The 3,000-square-foot condo previously asked $11.5 million when it started marketing off floorplans in September 2019.

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom unit is 3,000 square feet and has 14.5-foot ceilings. The living room and dining room span over 50 feet and offer city views from windows on the south, east and west sides.

The building, called the Madison House, has 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a golf simulator, a 75-foot lap pool, a sauna, a cold plunge pool and a hot tub. The building also has a garden on the second floor and a fifth-floor residents’ lounge and bar, among other communal rooms.

Of the 18 units that entered contract last week, 11 were condos, four were co-ops, two were townhouses and one was a cond-op. The homes combined for $118.5 million in volume and had an average asking price of $6.6 million and a median asking price of $5.6 million.

The typical home received a 6 percent discount and spent 516 days on the market.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Brokerage

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Michael B. Jordan and 4565 Encino Avenue (Google Maps, Getty)
    Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M
    Michael B. Jordan lists Encino mansion for $13M
    Roberta and Chris Hanley with 8198 Uphill Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    Brooks and Falotico's Louise Brooks with 11 Harbor Bluff Lane
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    Robert Reffkin (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty, Compass)
    Two investment firms see light at end of Compass’ tunnel
    Two investment firms see light at end of Compass’ tunnel
    Bernie Madoff, 133 East 64th Street in Lenox Hill (Google Maps, Getty)
    Bernie Madoff’s Upper East Side penthouse pulled off market
    Bernie Madoff’s Upper East Side penthouse pulled off market
    Leslie J. Garfield’s Thomas Wexler with 163 East 64th Street (163 East 64th Street, Getty, Leslie Garfield)
    Renaissance-inspired townhouse faces foreclosure
    Renaissance-inspired townhouse faces foreclosure
    Brown Harris Stevens CEO Bess Freedman and Serhant's Ryan Serhant
    Ryan Serhant offered to coach Brown Harris agents. It didn’t go well.
    Ryan Serhant offered to coach Brown Harris agents. It didn’t go well.
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    Watch: What’s happening with noncompetes?
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.