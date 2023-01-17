Blue Man Group has built an entertainment empire on silence. But their landlord hopes to make some noise with this listing.

The home of an expensive private school operated by founders of the silent performance troupe has hit the market in Lower Manhattan. The six-story, 32,000-square-foot commercial building at 241 Water Street in the South Street Seaport District is asking $28 million, according to a listing with Avison Young.

The property sits on a 7,400-square-foot lot between Peck Slip and Beekman Street that can be further developed into an up to 45,000-square-foot community facility with 19,000 square feet of unused air rights, according to the listing.

The building has been occupied since 2011 by the Blue School, a Pre-K through 8th grade school founded in 2006 by members of the Blue Man Group, which is set to close at the end of the academic year. The independent school, where annual tuition costs up to $55,000, said it has experienced a significant decline in enrollment which, combined with other factors, has jeopardized its “long-term viability.”

The Blue Man Group sold the building in 2017 to Swiss-based wealth manager Clermont Consultants for $17.6 million, but held a long-term lease that ran until 2060.

The property was previously the headquarters of the Seamen’s Church Institute, which moved to Newark, New Jersey, in 2010.