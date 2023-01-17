Authorities have charged the husband of missing Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe with murder, WCVB reported.

Walsh, a 39-year-old general manager with the commercial real estate firm, has been missing since New Year’s Day, when she left her suburban Boston home to catch a flight to Washington, D.C., where she regularly commuted.

Brian Walshe, 47, was arrested Jan. 8 for allegedly misleading investigators looking into his wife’s disappearance. Walshe has been held on a high bail since then.

The Norfolk District Attorney upgraded the charges on Tuesday, citing additional details and evidence that would likely be presented at arraignment.

Prosecutors previously said surveillance footage from Jan. 2 showed Brian Walshe at a Home Depot purchasing $450 of cleaning supplies such as mops, tarps and a bucket. He paid in cash and was wearing a surgical mask and gloves.

Police who searched the family’s rented Cohasset home reportedly discovered a bloody knife in the basement. Investigators also found Walshe had conducted an internet search on “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body,” law enforcement sources disclosed. They also found a hacksaw and a rug with blood on it at a transfer station near his mother’s home.

Walshe’s defense attorney claimed his client was cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect is awaiting sentencing in a federal case involving fake Andy Warhol paintings. As part of that case, he was required to report planned movements, but allegedly failed to report the trip to the hardware store.

WCVB recently reported that Ana Walshe filed a complaint against Brian prior to their marriage, claiming he threatened over the phone to kill Ana and her friend. The matter was closed because she did not cooperate with the investigation.

Their 2015 marriage produced three young sons. They are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

— Holden Walter-Warner