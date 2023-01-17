Open Menu

Olympia Dumbo PH tops Brooklyn luxury contracts

Unit PHA at 30 Front Street last asked $17.5M

Jan.January 17, 2023 03:00 PM
By Sheridan Wall
30 Front Street

30 Front Street (Olympia Dumbo, Getty)

Olympia Dumbo is back on top of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts.

A penthouse unit at 30 Front Street last asking $17.5 million was the priciest of just eight contracts signed in the borough last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more.

Fortis Property Group launched sales at the 76-unit condo in 2021, and prices at the property have since marked some of the highest in the neighborhood. Between January and May last year, 18 units at Olympia Dumbo went into contract with an average asking price of $2,458 per square foot — about $400 more expensive than those at the previous leader in luxury, the Quay Tower in Brooklyn Heights.

Unit PHA spans around 4,300 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The condo is set to feature a private, river-facing terrace, 360-degree views. The primary bedroom includes double walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom.

Amenities at the building, which is set to be completed later this year, will include a 24-hour doorman and concierge, bicycle storage, a fitness center and boxing gym and a two-lane bowling alley.

Read more

The second most expensive property to enter contract last week was 1201 East 23rd Street in Midwood, last asking $3.7 million. The house, built in 1996, spans 5,300 square feet and has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The home features a spiral staircase, formal living room with a fireplace and eat-in kitchen with an island. The primary suite has cathedral ceilings and a jacuzzi bathtub. It also has a side yard complete with a basketball court and barbecue, as well as a two-car garage.

Behfar Team LLC’s Karen Behfar had the listing.

Of the eight properties, four were condos and four were townhouses.

The properties combined for about $35.8 million in total volume. The average asking price was $4.5 million, and the median asking price was $2.4 million. The average price per square foot was $1,433. The typical home spent an average of 101 days on the market and had an average discount of 6 percent.




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.