Open Menu

Manhattan retail market rises again, but momentum wanes

Availability down, asking rents up: CBRE report

New York /
Jan.January 18, 2023 08:45 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)

(Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)

The Manhattan retail market continued its upward swing in the fourth quarter — barely.

Across 16 of Manhattan’s shopping corridors, ground-floor retail availability dropped slightly from the previous quarter, according to a CBRE report. The decrease, from 229 available spaces to 222, though small, was the sixth straight quarterly improvement.

Rents in the sector also improved modestly. In the fourth quarter, the average asking rent was $615 per square foot, up 1.2 percent from the third quarter and 2.9 percent year-over-year. Tempering the positive news for landlords, the report notes, was that concessions were still a large part of the picture in closing leases.

The rolling four-quarter aggregate of square footage leased was 2.5 million square feet — 11.6 percent above 2021 levels — but the quarterly lease volume decelerated 9.7 percent from the third quarter, breaking a streak of five consecutive quarterly gains.

Read more

The highest leasing velocity belonged to Soho, where more than 269,000 square feet were snapped up across more than 50 transactions. The biggest deal in the corridor was Capital One’s 13,000-square-foot lease at 555 Broadway. Noho and Nolita also posted relatively high leasing velocity in the quarter.

The apparel industry notched the highest annual leasing volume among sectors, with 546,000 square feet leased for 2022, including 107,000 square feet in the fourth quarter. Adidas’ 39,000-square-foot renewal at 610 Broadway was the quarter’s largest deal, and Epicerie Boulud’s 23,000-square-foot food and beverage lease at One Madison Avenue was tops among new agreements.

Glimpses of progress were also evident in the Real Estate Board of New York’s latest retail report, which noted an increase in foot traffic across the borough’s retail corridors.

The year’s gains could well be wiped away by a recession, which remains a cloud hovering over much of the nation’s economic outlook. Other obstacles retailers are contending with include staffing shortages, supply chain problems and delayed buildouts. But so far the economy has largely withstood the Federal Reserve’s rate increases.

Rising rates can be a problem for retailers if they curtail consumer spending, but that has not happened in the current cycle.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    CBREManhattanNYC Retail MarketRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    241 Water Street (Avison Young, Getty)
    Blue Man Group’s Seaport school building hits market for $28M
    Blue Man Group’s Seaport school building hits market for $28M
    KKR’s Henry Kravis, Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    Retail, Shopping Centers, Cushman & Wakefield
    U.S. shopping center vacancy hits 15-year low
    U.S. shopping center vacancy hits 15-year low
    (Getty Images)
    Bed Bath & Beyond weighs bankruptcy
    Bed Bath & Beyond weighs bankruptcy
    223 East 86th Street and H Mart CEO Il Yeon Kwon (Getty, H Mart, Google Maps)
    Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
    Grocery chain H Mart to open Upper East Side location
    Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt with139 Fifth Avenue
    Under Armour to open Flatiron outpost at Thor’s 139 Fifth Ave
    Under Armour to open Flatiron outpost at Thor’s 139 Fifth Ave
    From left: Schuckman Realty’s Kenneth Schuckman and Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum with 1730 Bedford Avenue (Loopnet, Schuckman Realty, Augenbaum Realty, Getty)
    Brooklyn’s top 10 retail deals of 2022
    Brooklyn’s top 10 retail deals of 2022
    A photo illustration of 220 Central Park South (Getty, Google Maps)
    Unit in 220 CPS returns to the market for $22M
    Unit in 220 CPS returns to the market for $22M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.