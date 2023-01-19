Open Menu

KKR clamps down on REIT withdrawals, joining Blackstone, Starwood

Private equity firm says real estate trust “has strong liquidity position”

National /
Jan.January 19, 2023 02:49 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of KKR’s Billy Butcher (Getty, KKR)

A photo illustration of KKR’s Billy Butcher (Getty, KKR)

KKR is pumping the brakes on withdrawals from its real estate investment trust, mirroring similar moves by Blackstone and Starwood Capital amid a rising number of redemption requests from shareholders.

The private equity firm’s KKR Real Estate Select Trust disclosed in a regulatory filing Wednesday that investors holding more than 8 percent of the vehicle’s roughly $1.6 billion in net assets sought to withdraw their money during a first-quarter offering period, far exceeding a quarterly limit of 5 percent. Barron’s first reported the filing.

“Within KREST, we are balancing providing access to private real estate, which is an illiquid asset class, with the recognition and understanding that … regular liquidity is an important feature for KREST shareholders,” Billy Butcher, the investment fund’s CEO, wrote in the filing. “We believe that KREST has a strong liquidity position.”

The trust reported liquid holdings of 36 percent of net asset value as of the end of last year. It generated a net total return of more than 8 percent for the year and received roughly $947 million in subscriptions.

KKR is the latest investment firm to curb withdrawals from its real estate fund. Blackstone and Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital curbed redemptions from their respective non-traded REITS in November in response to a pronounced uptick in requests.

Those moves to limit withdrawals drew unwelcome scrutiny about the mechanics of the high-flying investment vehicles and their guardrails limiting withdrawals. The caps are intended to prevent a quick selloff of assets from the investment funds, but can also hinder confidence in them particularly after an influx of new capital from smaller investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly reached out to Blackstone and Starwood last month to understand the market impact and circumstances of their decisions, including whether any of the companies’ affiliates had cashed out before other shareholders. Neither firm has been accused of any wrongdoing.

— Pat Ralph

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    KKRReal Estate FinanceReal Estate InvestmentREITS

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Vornado Realty Trust's Steve Roth
    Vornado gets booted from S&P 500
    Vornado gets booted from S&P 500
    Blackstone's Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone, Getty)
    Blackstone: UC investment “changed the narrative” around BREIT
    Blackstone: UC investment “changed the narrative” around BREIT
    Joseph Chetrit (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Struggling with $481M loan, Joe Chetrit looks to sell national portfolio
    Struggling with $481M loan, Joe Chetrit looks to sell national portfolio
    KKR's Henry Kravis and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    KKR takes over Meta’s large 30 Hudson Yards office
    KKR takes over Meta’s large 30 Hudson Yards office
    A photo illustration of New York City REIT CEO Michael Weil (Getty, New York City REIT)
    New York City REIT bails on trust status
    New York City REIT bails on trust status
    Blackstone's Jonathan Gray, UC Investments' Jagdeep Singh Bachher (Blackstone, L'attitude, Getty)
    University of California pumps $4B into Blackstone REIT
    University of California pumps $4B into Blackstone REIT
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.