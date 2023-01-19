The largest projects of 2022 were — as the mayor would be happy to know — all residential, although many have other components.

Developers rushed to qualify for 421a, the property tax break for rental projects, before it expired in June. At the same time, faced with high vacancy rates and low leasing activity, developers were in no hurry to build office towers, though some remain bullish on the long-term demand for modern, high-end workspace.

The Real Deal compiled a list of the largest projects proposed last year, based on square footage listed in permit applications for new buildings filed with the city’s Department of Buildings.

Here were the 10 biggest projects announced in 2022:

1. 175 Third Street, Brooklyn

Aby Rosen’s RFR Holding bought this site from SL Green and Kushner Companies in 2018 for $115 million. After attempting to sell the property, RFR filed plans in March 2022 to build a nearly 650,000-square-foot, mixed-use building with 375 apartments. The Bjarke Ingels Group is listed as the architect.

The filing was one of many during and after the city’s rezoning of 82 blocks in Gowanus, which is projected to bring 8,000 new homes to the formerly industrial neighborhood.

2. 120 East 144th Street, Bronx

In January, the Beitel Group proposed a roughly 400,000-square-foot apartment building, between Walton and Gerard avenues in Mott Haven. The project is expected to rise 13 stories and include 470 apartments.

Beitel paid Tori Realty Group $41.5 million for the site at the end of March.

3. 832 Rutland Road, Brooklyn

Brookdale Medical Center filed plans for a 380,000-square-foot building with 322 residential units. The 12-story structure will also have commercial and community space, according to Yimby. Bernheimer Architecture is the architect of record.

4. 563 Sackett Street, Brooklyn

This is another project likely made possible by the Gowanus rezoning, which some locals tried to stop. BonaFide Realty filed plans for a mixed-use building that would span 360,000 square feet and include about 340 apartments. Brooklyn-based Archimæra Architecture is the architect of record.

5. 25-02 Ninth Street, Queens

Cape Advisors filed plans for a 314,000-square-foot building in Astoria designed by Fogarty Finger. The project is expected to have 240 residential units. (The city needs another 2,100 like it to meet Mayor Eric Adams’ 10-year goal.)

6. 75 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn

In February, RXR Realty proposed a 300,000-square-foot, mixed-use building in Downtown Brooklyn. The project will include 375 apartments and is located near RXR’s apartment complex “The Willoughby.” The developer tapped Perkins Eastman to design the 29-story building.

7. 99 Fleet Place, Brooklyn

The Jay Group paid nearly $43 million for the Downtown Brooklyn site in December 2021, according to deed documents filed with the city’s Department of Finance. The Lesser Group, which was the seller, had planned an office building for the site.

In January, the Jay Group filed plans for nearly 300 residential units across more than 300,000 square feet. JFA Architects and Engineers is the architect of record.

8. 3880 Ninth Avenue, Manhattan

In another multifamily project, the Jay Group proposed a 300,000-square-foot, 270-unit apartment building in rezoned Inwood, meaning it must include affordable units to comply with the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing law.

The development site is just south of a large rail yard, on land previously zoned for manufacturing and wholesale businesses, and offers views of the Harlem River. JFA Architects and Engineers is listed as the architect of record on this project as well.

9. 315 Grand Concourse, Bronx

Mint Development filed plans for a 13-story, 250,000-square-foot building in February. The Mott Haven project is expected to have 240 apartments. Fischer Makooi Architects is listed as the architect of record. Mint Development is reportedly based in Brooklyn and owned by Yechial Lichtenstein.

10. 953 Dean Street, Brooklyn

Clipper Equity purchased this Crown Heights property early in the year for $4.7 million. In March, the real estate investment trust filed plans for a 240-unit, nearly 250,000-square-foot residential project. Clipper’s CEO David Bistricer said during a November earnings call that 30 percent of the apartments would be set aside as affordable and the project would include 8,500 square feet for commercial use.