Open Menu

Blackstone REIT’s latest adversary: tenants

Renters rallied in Los Angeles about roaches, rent, repairs and eviction fears

National /
Jan.January 20, 2023 04:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Blackstone’s Nadeem Meghji, angry tenants

Blackstone’s Nadeem Meghji (Blackstone, Getty)

Blackstone’s real estate investment trust is under pressure on multiple fronts.

As it works through an investor scare triggered by withdrawal restrictions, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is now getting unwanted publicity at a San Diego apartment complex it owns, Insider reported. Tenants traveled to Los Angeles for a Tuesday rally at which they complained about cockroaches, maintenance problems and eviction fears.

The residents demanded that UC Investments — BREIT’s $4 billion savior — pull out of the fund if Blackstone does not meet their demands, which include capping rent increases and holding off on evictions for those behind on payments.

Blackstone took the unusual step of sending executives to the rally to defend BREIT. They included Blackstone’s head of real estate for the Americas, Nadeem Meghji, and Kathleen McCarthy, global co-head of Blackstone Real Estate.

Read more

A spokesperson said Blackstone has completed 20,000 work orders in the San Diego buildings it acquired and is implementing $100 million in improvements, adding that zero residents in those homes have been evicted for non-payment.

Fears of eviction seem valid, though, given Meghji’s comment in an internal company call days after BREIT closed the gates on redemptions last month, according to a transcript viewed by Insider.

“We’re also seeing a meaningful increase in economic occupancy as we move past what were voluntary eviction restrictions that had been in place for the last couple of years,” he said.

But he also said on the call that rents at BREIT’s properties were growing at a modest 5 percent, which is below the rate of inflation. He predicted rent growth in the high single digits across the $68 billion fund’s affordable housing portfolio, and that in its student housing portfolio, it was “signing leases today for the next academic year at 9 percent higher rents than this year.”

Meghji previously credited UC Investments with changing the narrative around BREIT, which appeared to be on its heels after Blackstone restricted investor withdrawals.

The rallying tenants might have been unaware that UC Investments’ commitment for common equity in BREIT is effectively locked in for six years.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Blackstone Grouplos angelesREITSRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New York State Attorney General Letitia James (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    AG recovers $420K from LI’s largest apartment landlord
    AG recovers $420K from LI’s largest apartment landlord
    Home Partners of America co-founder Bill Young
    Home Partners of America cuts workforce
    Home Partners of America cuts workforce
    Vornado Realty Trust's Steve Roth
    Vornado gets booted from S&P 500
    Vornado gets booted from S&P 500
    A photo illustration of KKR’s Billy Butcher (Getty, KKR)
    KKR clamps down on REIT withdrawals, joining Blackstone, Starwood
    KKR clamps down on REIT withdrawals, joining Blackstone, Starwood
    Evictions, Rental Market, Rent Aid
    Evictions down 78% from pre-Covid levels
    Evictions down 78% from pre-Covid levels
    Domain Companies CEO Matt Schwartz and 1133 Manhattan Avenue (Getty, Google Maps, Domain Companies)
    Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out
    Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out
    Ryan Serhant and Bess Friendman (Getty, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Stuyvesant Town and Blackstone president Jonathan Gray (Getty; Blackstone/YouTube)
    Here’s what Stuy Town ruling means for rent regulation
    Here’s what Stuy Town ruling means for rent regulation
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.