Tishman Speyer exec had $3M portfolio when she disappeared

Prosecutors at murder arraignment said Brian Walshe’s searched about inheritance

Jan.January 20, 2023 09:57 AM
By TRD Staff
The husband of missing Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe, but one potential motive is emerging.

Walshe’s husband, Brian, searched “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” prosecutors revealed this week at his arraignment on a murder charge. As for what nearby assets could be worth inheriting, Ana had amassed a $2.8 million portfolio of properties, the New York Post reported.

Since 2018, Ana has been connected to eight properties in Massachusetts, Maryland and Washington, D.C. She has since sold half of the properties and still owned four at the time of her disappearance.

All of the homes were reportedly in the name of the Tishman Speyer property manager.

Less than a week before Ana was reported missing, she closed on the sale of an apartment in Revere, Massachusetts for $220,000. She purchased the apartment only two years earlier for $137,000, a 60 percent markup.

In recent years, Ana also sold in Cohasset — the town where she lived when she went missing — for $1.4 million and bought a home in D.C.’s Chevy Chase neighborhood for $1.3 million. She co-owns that home with a real estate investor.

Authorities this week charged Brian with the murder of his wife. The 47-year-old, who was already being held on bail after being arrested the previous week for allegedly misleading investigators, pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors previously announced they obtained surveillance footage from Jan. 2 showing Brian at a Home Depot purchasing $450 of cleaning supplies, paying in cash while wearing a surgical mask and gloves. Police who searched the family home found a bloody knife in the basement.

In addition to the search for inheritance details, investigators said Brian searched for other gruesome answers online, including “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body.”

Ana reportedly filed a complaint against Brian prior to their 2015 marriage, claiming he threatened on the phone to kill her and a friend. The matter was closed, however, because Ana didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

The couple’s three sons are in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

— Holden Walter-Warner




