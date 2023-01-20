Open Menu

Watch: Wall Street sees some hope for resi firms

Shares of major brokerages are up big in the new year

National /
Jan.January 20, 2023 05:35 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

“The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you, the dawn is coming.”

Who said it, District Attorney Harvey Dent in “The Dark Knight,” or a residential brokerage CEO?

It’s been mostly doom and gloom on the residential brokerage landscape over the past six months: layoffs, tanking stocks, spiking interest rates and a sluggish market. But a new year has come with some new hope.

Shares of many major residential firms are up significantly, as TRD’s Hiten Samtani discusses in the latest episode of Resi Rundown, a series on the latest trends and news in the residential brokerage industry. There have been big upswings for Compass, Anywhere Real Estate and Redfin, who’ve all taken steps to trim their costs and get more disciplined.

As Samtani puts it, “Wall Street has noticed.”

Watch the video above to get the skinny on where publicly traded firms stand and what’s driven the rebound. And be sure to tune in for more Resi Rundowns.

Watch more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Anywhere Real EstatecompassredfinResidential Real EstateVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
Prada CEO Gianfranco D’Attis and 16 Gould Street (Getty; Google Maps)
East Hampton board rejects Prada CEO’s request for 11 variances
East Hampton board rejects Prada CEO’s request for 11 variances
200 East 83rd Street, Alexa Lambert, Alison Black, Shelton Smith
Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
@properties Thad Wong
Watch: “Losing money should not be an option in brokerage”: Thad Wong
Watch: “Losing money should not be an option in brokerage”: Thad Wong
Tal and Oren Alexander, Tyrone McKillen (Side, Getty, Pulse Development Group)
Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
Alexanders tap top Compass agent for LA expansion
Anywhere CEO Ryan Schneider and Compass' Robert Reffkin (Realogy, Getty, Compass)
Resi brokerage stocks are on the rise
Resi brokerage stocks are on the rise
Redfin's Glenn Kelman (Redfin, Getty)
Kelman: Redfin should have killed iBuying earlier
Kelman: Redfin should have killed iBuying earlier
30 Front Street
Olympia Dumbo penthouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
Olympia Dumbo penthouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.