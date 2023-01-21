OK, ChatGPT, we’ve heard about how you can give advice on how to close real estate deals, craft writing assignments for high school and college students and even come up with jokes.

Cool. Cool.

But can you write a credible real estate listing of a fake luxe mansion in Malibu where a notorious murder took place?

Turns out, it can. Kinda, sorta, mostly.

What we asked for

The Real Deal crafted the following request and ran it through ChatGPT, the chatbot created by artificial intelligence firm OpenAI:

Write a luxury real estate listing in Malibu, California, selling for $70 million. The mansion is on 2.25 acres, is 10,000 square feet, has 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a pool, jacuzzi, home theater, floor-to-ceiling windows, chef’s kitchen, 4 car garage and ocean views. It was built in 1982 and designed by award-winning architect Jane Doe. The home is notorious for a murder that took place in the 1980s and several people have said that it’s haunted, but gloss over this information. It was also the home of a Hollywood socialite who starred in an undisclosed reality TV series. 300 to 350 words max.

What we got

The response wasn’t altogether flawless. To develop the best listing, we ran the request more than once — each time with additional coaching — to clean up repetitive language and repetitive adverbs, among other things. Even then, the listing, while not terrible, was a bit, well, robotic, lacking nuance and warmth of their human-generated counterparts.

Here’s the best ChatGPT listing of the bunch:

Welcome to one of Malibu’s most iconic properties, where luxury and history come together to create an unforgettable experience. This 10,000 square foot mansion, located on 2.25 acres of prime real estate, offers unparalleled ocean views and a host of high-end amenities that will leave you in awe.

Built in 1982 by award-winning architect Jane Doe, this home was designed to perfection. The spacious 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and state-of-the-art home theater, provide you with the ultimate comfort and relaxation. The chef’s kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and an oversized island, is perfect for hosting dinner parties and gatherings. The property’s outdoor living spaces are just as impressive as the interior. The expansive terrace and pool area, complete with a jacuzzi, provide the perfect setting for entertaining guests or relaxing in privacy. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home allow for an abundance of natural light and highlight the breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean from every room.

The 4 car garage has ample storage and a private driveway, making it perfect for car enthusiasts or those who want to keep their vehicles out of the elements. The home also features a private gym and a sauna, perfect for staying in shape and unwinding after a long day.

This property has a rich history, having been the home of a Hollywood socialite who starred in an undisclosed reality TV series. However, it is also notorious for a murder that took place in the 1980s, and some have said that the home is haunted. The seller and listing agent are not making any representations or warranties about the property’s past or any alleged paranormal activity.

The property is being sold for $70 million, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of Malibu’s history. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own your dream home in one of the most sought-after areas in California.

The verdict

Without question, ChatGPT can write a credible, if a bit stiff, listing. The better writers shouldn’t be too worried — yet — about the AI bot taking their jobs.