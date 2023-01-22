Saying Americans treat their dogs like children isn’t entirely true, at least when it comes to a new business in St. Petersburg, Florida, because children aren’t allowed in bars.

Mutts and Martinis, a combination dog waterpark and full-service bar, is set to open at 2900 Central Avenue this March, St. Pete Rising reported.

The 5,000-square-foot facility, of which people must be members and their dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccines, will include a 10-inch-deep splash fountain and water sprays.

“The idea is that people go in with their dogs, then every 20 minutes or so, we’ll be like, ‘Hey, let’s get all the little dogs in, or all the senior dogs in,’” owner Natalie Connor told the outlet. “We’ll keep swapping them back and forth. That way, we won’t have the big guys chasing little dogs. It’s a little more controlled and it’s safer.”

There will also be a double-gated entry, much like a dog park, for the safety of the pooches and their owners.

The business, which is a converted auto repair shop, will also feature 27 televisions and a full selection of beer, wine and liquor and a stage for live music for the dog owners.

There will also be food trucks and dog treats available to dog and human.

The concept of a dog park bar isn’t entirely new, with Buffalo (Barkology), Denver (the Watering Bowl) and Milwaukee (The Hounds & Tap) among the municipalities in the U.S. to have at least one.

— Ted Glanzer