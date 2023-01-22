Open Menu

Howling good time: Dog waterpark and bar to open in Florida

Everyone can bark at the moon at Mutts and Martinis in St. Petersburg

New York Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2023 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A rendering of 2900 Central Avenue

A rendering of 2900 Central Avenue (Getty; Photo via Mutts & Martinis On Central/Facebook)

Saying Americans treat their dogs like children isn’t entirely true, at least when it comes to a new business in St. Petersburg, Florida, because children aren’t allowed in bars.

Mutts and Martinis, a combination dog waterpark and full-service bar, is set to open at 2900 Central Avenue this March, St. Pete Rising reported.

The 5,000-square-foot facility, of which people must be members and their dogs must be up-to-date on their vaccines, will include a 10-inch-deep splash fountain and water sprays.

“The idea is that people go in with their dogs, then every 20 minutes or so, we’ll be like, ‘Hey, let’s get all the little dogs in, or all the senior dogs in,’” owner Natalie Connor told the outlet. “We’ll keep swapping them back and forth. That way, we won’t have the big guys chasing little dogs. It’s a little more controlled and it’s safer.”

There will also be a double-gated entry, much like a dog park, for the safety of the pooches and their owners.

The business, which is a converted auto repair shop, will also feature 27 televisions and a full selection of beer, wine and liquor and a stage for live music for the dog owners.

There will also be food trucks and dog treats available to dog and human.

The concept of a dog park bar isn’t entirely new, with Buffalo (Barkology), Denver (the Watering Bowl) and Milwaukee (The Hounds & Tap) among the municipalities in the U.S. to have at least one.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmententertainmentFloridaLifestyle

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Haute & Boss's Victor Hernandez
    Unfinished Vero Beach estate hits market for record $60M
    Unfinished Vero Beach estate hits market for record $60M
    89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    A photo illustration of Peter Fine and 1959 Jerome Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    D.R. Horton's Donald Horton with The Church of the Visitation and the Diocese of Trenton (D.R. Horton, Alchetron, Getty)
    D.R. Horton wants to be king of the woods
    D.R. Horton wants to be king of the woods
    National Development's Jack O’Neil, Ted Tye and Tom Alperin with an aerial of Rentschler Field (National Development, Google Maps)
    Developer buys 300 acres in Connecticut for $78.5M
    Developer buys 300 acres in Connecticut for $78.5M
    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Raiders)
    Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
    Raiders buy $56M of property near Las Vegas
    Rendering of 250 Water Street and Howard Hughes’ David O’Reilly (The Howard Hughes Corporation)
    Judge stops Howard Hughes’ Seaport project again, citing “quid pro quo”
    Judge stops Howard Hughes’ Seaport project again, citing “quid pro quo”
    Josh Zegen with 14 Fifth Avenue (Getty, LPC)
    Madison Realty lands $105M loan for Greenwich Village condos
    Madison Realty lands $105M loan for Greenwich Village condos
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.