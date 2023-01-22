Possibly the biggest question related to the announcement that the first cannabis-friendly hotel is coming to Las Vegas is, “What took so long?”

The aptly named Elevations Hotels and Resorts, based out of Arizona, announced last week it will convert the Artisan Hotel Boutique, which is just off the Strip, into The Lexi, a 64-room hotel with the entire fourth floor designated as cannabis friendly, KVVU-TV reported.

The company purchased Artisan for $22 million last year and has spent more than $15 million on the conversion, CEO Alex Rizk told the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

Elevations owns and operates several properties in the Southwest, including the Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, which lays claim to being the state’s first cannabis-friendly hotel, Forbes reported.

Cannabis smoking won’t be permitted in any area of the hotel other than the fourth floor, which will feature a special filtration system for the smoke, according to Forbes.

The multimillion-dollar renovation — Artisan will continue to operate throughout construction — will include a new Cajun-inspired steakhouse led by Executive Chef Jordan Savell, who participated in season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and bar, as well as an upgraded pool area with an outdoor bar.

The Lexi’s opening is set for sometime in April, the outlet reported, which noted that, in addition to its reputation for being the entertainment capital of the U.S., Vegas is also becoming known for cannabis tourism.

Sin City is home to Planet 13, a massive dispensary, which claims to be the world’s largest, has become a tourist attraction unto itself, Forbes said.

