Open Menu

Las Vegas to get its first cannabis-friendly hotel

Artisan Hotel Boutique is being converted into The Lexi

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2023 01:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of The Artisan Hotel at 1501 W Sahara Ave in Las Vegas (Getty, LoopNet)

A photo illustration of The Artisan Hotel at 1501 W Sahara Ave in Las Vegas (Getty, LoopNet)

Possibly the biggest question related to the announcement that the first cannabis-friendly hotel is coming to Las Vegas is, “What took so long?”

The aptly named Elevations Hotels and Resorts, based out of Arizona, announced last week it will convert the Artisan Hotel Boutique, which is just off the Strip, into The Lexi, a 64-room hotel with the entire fourth floor designated as cannabis friendly, KVVU-TV reported.

The company purchased Artisan for $22 million last year and has spent more than $15 million on the conversion, CEO Alex Rizk told the Las Vegas-Review Journal.

Elevations owns and operates several properties in the Southwest, including the Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, which lays claim to being the state’s first cannabis-friendly hotel, Forbes reported.

Cannabis smoking won’t be permitted in any area of the hotel other than the fourth floor, which will feature a special filtration system for the smoke, according to Forbes.

The multimillion-dollar renovation — Artisan will continue to operate throughout construction — will include a new Cajun-inspired steakhouse led by Executive Chef Jordan Savell, who participated in season 19 of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and bar, as well as an upgraded pool area with an outdoor bar.

The Lexi’s opening is set for sometime in April, the outlet reported, which noted that, in addition to its reputation for being the entertainment capital of the U.S., Vegas is also becoming known for cannabis tourism.

Sin City is home to Planet 13, a massive dispensary, which claims to be the world’s largest, has become a tourist attraction unto itself, Forbes said.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    cannabisCommercial Real EstateHotelsLas Vegas

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Extell Development’s Gary Barnett and Ze'ev Jabotinsky St 3 in Jerusalem, Israel
    Gary Barnett gives Jerusalem a chance with land purchase
    Gary Barnett gives Jerusalem a chance with land purchase
    A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Small Property Owners of New York spokesperson Ann Korchak
    As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
    As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Rebong/The Real Deal)
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Macerich's Thomas O’Hern with 3065 NY-50 (Google Maps, Getty, Macerich)
    Macerich eyes residential component for upstate mall
    Macerich eyes residential component for upstate mall
    Signature Bank’s Joseph DePaolo and Sam Bankman-Fried (SignatureNY, Getty)
    As Signature severs crypto arm, CRE lending to suffer
    As Signature severs crypto arm, CRE lending to suffer
    Marvin Azrak of Maguire Capital and An aerial of 6208 8th Avenue (Google Maps)
    Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
    Shahs of Sunset Park: Maguire, Watermark acquire massive Brooklyn dev site
    Sortis Holdings' Paul Brenneke, Ace Hotel on 20 West 29th Street (Googlwe Maps, Sortis Holdings, Getty)
    Ace Hotel operator sold to hospitality firm for $85M
    Ace Hotel operator sold to hospitality firm for $85M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.