Open Menu

Murder, bribery and contempt charges: Just another week in real estate

2023 has been a wild ride, and it’s only January

New York Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2023 07:00 AM
By Ted Glanzer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Brian Walshe and Robert Baselice (Getty, LinkedIn/Robert Baselice)

From left: Brian Walshe and Robert Baselice (Getty, LinkedIn/Robert Baselice)

There’s no question that real estate intersects with just about everything, including politics, economics and even entertainment.

Unfortunately, as events from last week have shown, there’s also a significant overlap between real estate and crime.

Indeed, there was no shortage of stories of alleged nefarious activities taking place in the real estate world this week, none more high profile than in Massachusetts, where 47-year-old Brian Walshe was charged with murder for allegedly killing his wife, Ana Walshe, a Tishman Speyer executive. A possible motive emerged when prosecutors revealed that Brian Walshe had searched “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” on the internet. Ana Walshe had amassed a $2.8 million portfolio of properties.

In New York, former Rinaldi Group executive Robert Baselice — who was a vice president at the construction management firm — was accused by prosecutors of stealing at least $5 million from seven developers in a construction kickback scheme that spanned nearly a decade.

Disbarred lawyer Sanford Solny was charged — again — last week by the Brooklyn D.A. with defrauding homeowners in an alleged scheme that netted him $2.3 million. It’s the third time in six years Solny has been indicted. This time around he faces charges of possession of stolen property, grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

A federal judge has held accountant Daniel Norensberg and his Long Island-based accounting firm in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas to produce information about Michael Lichtenstein and Toby Moskovits’ Williamsburg Hotel, which has been approved for a $96 million sale. Norensberg had been ordered to pay $500 per day until he complied.

In Los Angeles, former city councilman José Huizar agreed to plead guilty in federal court to extorting $1.5 million in bribes from real estate developers over the course of seven years. Huizar received bribes in the form of cash, hotel stays, gambling chips and favorable loans.

In The Real Deal’s January issue, we reported on the arrest of four ex-board members of the Hammocks Community Association in Miami for allegedly looting $2 million from the association’s coffers. More arrests may be coming, authorities said.

On the reality TV front, Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the USA reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” reported to prison after being sentenced to serve 12 and seven years, respectively, for defrauding community banks of more than $30 million in loans and evading federal income taxes for years.

And while not crime related, Masoud and Stephanie Shojaees sued real estate agent Joanne Silva for defamation last week in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. Earlier this month, Silva allegedly made a number of inflammatory comments on social media about the Shojaees.

While the residential and commercial real estate markets may be slowing, the industry is keeping the courts busy.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
crimelos angelesMiaminew york commercial real estate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
Blackstone’s Nadeem Meghji
Blackstone REIT’s latest adversary: tenants
Blackstone REIT’s latest adversary: tenants
A photo illustration of missing Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe and charged husband Brian Walshe (Getty, LinkedIn)
Tishman Speyer exec had $3M portfolio when she disappeared
Tishman Speyer exec had $3M portfolio when she disappeared
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez charges disbarred lawyer with deed theft of 10 Pleasant Place in Ocean Hill, 1429 East 100th Street in Canarsie and 1100 Sutter Avenue in East New York.
Disbarred lawyer charged in deed theft scheme — again
Disbarred lawyer charged in deed theft scheme — again
Rinaldi Group’s Robert Baselice (Getty, LinkedIn/Robert Baselice)
Kickback city: Rinaldi exec accused of fleecing developers
Kickback city: Rinaldi exec accused of fleecing developers
A photo illustration of missing Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe and charged husband Brian Walshe (Getty, LinkedIn)
Husband charged with murder of Tishman Speyer exec
Husband charged with murder of Tishman Speyer exec
Ryan Serhant and Bess Friendman (Getty, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
Victor Diaz-Castaneda
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.