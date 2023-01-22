Open Menu

Unfinished Vero Beach estate hits market for record $60M

Oceanfront compound will feature four stand-alone buildings

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 22, 2023 03:00 PM
By Ted Glanzer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Haute & Boss's Victor Hernandez

Haute & Boss’s Victor Hernandez and unfinished Vero Beach property (Linkedin, Haute & Boss, Getty)

A still-under-construction, 21,000-square-foot oceanfront estate with 155 feet of waterfront in Vero Beach, Florida, has been listed for $60 million, a record for the city.

Developer Nathan Saks bought the 2.5-acre parcel for about $3.5 million in 2018. On it, he and Victor Hernandez of Haute and Boss are co-developing an estate with four stand-alone buildings: a 14,700-square-foot, eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom main house; a guest house with its own private pool; a fully equipped spa, wellness & fitness center; and a security office, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Construction on the estate — dubbed Villa Paradiso — is expected to be finished sometime next year, according to a press release.

The two-story main house’s entrance will be flanked by seven, 15-foot-high waterfalls and reflecting ponds. The luxe home will include a great room with a 100-foot-long glass skylight that runs the length of the house, a wet bar, 1,400-bottle wine storage wall, main kitchen, a catering kitchen, 450-square-foot master bath, 600-square-foot entertainment lounge with a screening room and children’s playroom, two private offices, two elevators, full-height sliding glass doors, and large windows that face the Atlantic Ocean.

The 2,300-square-foot guest house will have two bedrooms, a kitchen, living room, dining room and two-car garage. The 2,200-square-foot wellness center will come equipped with a fitness and yoga room, treatment and massage room with a Zen waterfall, gym lounge and bar, sauna and steam room and locker room with a shower.

Like most areas of the country, the Vero Beach housing market has slumped of late. Home prices were down 4.3 percent — to $325,000 — in December 2022, versus the same time last year, according to Redfin. In addition, 81 homes sold in December 2022, versus 142 in December 2021, a 43 percent drop.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    FloridaLuxury residential real estateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    RealPage faces another class-action lawsuit, this time in Florida
    RealPage faces another class-action lawsuit, this time in Florida
    Prada CEO Gianfranco D’Attis and 16 Gould Street (Getty; Google Maps)
    East Hampton board rejects Prada CEO’s request for 11 variances
    East Hampton board rejects Prada CEO’s request for 11 variances
    Wall Street sees some hope for resi firms
    Watch: Wall Street sees some hope for resi firms
    Watch: Wall Street sees some hope for resi firms
    200 East 83rd Street, Alexa Lambert, Alison Black, Shelton Smith
    Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
    Naftali’s 200 East 83rd Street tops Thursday’s 10 priciest resi sales
    New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum and 869 South Stonehenge Terrace in West Linn, Oregon (Google Maps, Getty)
    New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum lists Oregon home for $3.5M
    New Orleans Pelican CJ McCollum lists Oregon home for $3.5M
    Ryan Serhant and Bess Friendman (Getty, Illustration by Shea Monahan for The Real Deal)
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Real estate’s week of tumult and upheaval, large and small
    Roberta and Chris Hanley with 8198 Uphill Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    See it to believe it: Joshua Tree’s “Invisible House” hits the market
    Brooks and Falotico's Louise Brooks with 11 Harbor Bluff Lane
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    Connecticut Gold Coast home sells for $7 million
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.