Open Menu

Rudin gets tipsy at 3 Times Square

Remy Cointreau taking 30K sf at office tower

New York /
Jan.January 23, 2023 03:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
 Rudin Management’s Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square

Rudin Management’s Bill Rudin and 3 Times Square (Getty, Rudin Management)

If Rudin Management wants to toast the progress being made at its Midtown Manhattan office building, its execs can raise a snifter with a pour from its newest tennant.

French spirits conglomerate Remy Cointreau signed a lease for 30,000 square feet at Rudin’s 3 Times Square, Bloomberg reported. The company will occupy the entire 20th floor, including a private outdoor terrace.

The lease duration is 10 years. Financial terms and broker information weren’t disclosed.

Remy Cointreau subleased more than 52,000 square feet from life insurance company AXA Equitable at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in 2013. The liquor manufacturer plans to relocate its headquarters from that property later this year.

This is the second significant lease Rudin has signed at 3 Times Square in a matter of months. In December, accounting advisory firm Anchin, Block & Anchin signed a 10-year lease of its own for 45,000 square feet. The firm plans to make its move in the fall.

Read more

This summer, JPMorgan and a group of lenders provided a $415 million refinancing package for the 30-story property, which Rudin co-owns with Thomson Reuters. The cash went towards a capital improvement project at the 885,000-square-foot property, which is ongoing.

Rudin tapped FXCollaborative — the building’s original architect — to lead the makeover. Renovations include a redesigned lobby, elevator and entry system modernization, the addition of amenities including a fitness center, dining area and conference space, and the creation of a large electronic billboard on the exterior.

The building opened in 2001 as the North American headquarters for Reuters Group. A couple of notable departures in recent years have included the Bank of Montreal and FTI Consulting.

Last year, Touro College signed a 245,000-square-foot lease to move seven of the university’s spaces schools across the bottom nine floors of the building.

The Manhattan office market is coming off a rough quarter, according to a report from Colliers. Office leasing in the borough declined 43 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, which saw tenants take only 4.9 million square feet, the lowest quarterly total since 2021’s second quarter.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Office LeasingRudin ManagementTimes Square

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Highgate Holdings’ Mahmood Khimji or Mehdi Khimji, Rockpoint Group’s Keith Gelb, and Paramount Group’s Albert Behler with 700 Eighth Avenue (Getty, Highgate Holdings, Rockpoint Group, PGRE)
    Paramount sues to evict retail tenants at Row NYC Hotel
    Paramount sues to evict retail tenants at Row NYC Hotel
    Brookfield's Bruce Flatt, 2 Manhattan West; SL Green's Marc Holliday, One Madison Avenue (Manhattan West, Getty, Brookfield, SL Green)
    The 10 biggest Manhattan office leases of 2022
    The 10 biggest Manhattan office leases of 2022
    HJ Kalikow's Peter Kalikow, CI US Holdings' Kurt MacAlpine and 101 Park Avenue (Getty, 101 Park Avenue, CI Financial)
    Canadian wealth manager signs at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park
    Canadian wealth manager signs at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park
    KKR’s Henry Kravis, Related Companies’ Stephen Ross and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    Surviving the tech wreck: How the Manhattan office market could pivot
    SL Green’s Brett Herschenfeld
    Inside SL Green’s Times Square casino bid: podcast
    Inside SL Green’s Times Square casino bid: podcast
    Hotel at Times Square heads to auction
    Hotel at Times Square heads to auction
    Hotel at Times Square heads to auction
    From left: Newmark's Peter Shimkin and David Falk.300 East 42nd Street
    Jamaican consulate inks 43K sf lease in Murray Hill
    Jamaican consulate inks 43K sf lease in Murray Hill
    KKR's Henry Kravis and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with 30 Hudson Yards (Getty, Rhododendrites, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    KKR takes over Meta’s large 30 Hudson Yards office
    KKR takes over Meta’s large 30 Hudson Yards office
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.