Open Menu

Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market

New episode of TRD’s Deconstruct now live on Apple, Spotify and more

National /
Jan.January 24, 2023 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Atlas Hospitality Brokerage president Alan Reay (Atlas Hospitality Brokerage)

Atlas Hospitality Brokerage president Alan Reay (Atlas Hospitality Brokerage)

Times Square hotels are headed to bankruptcy. Investors are clawing at distressed hotels in Chicago. High interest rates are making it harder for investors to transact. And in California, more supply is coming offline, as developers look to hotels for adaptive reuse projects.

And what does this all mean for the future of the hotel market?

“On the new development side, these hotels, when they get finished, it could be a little bit of a cloud on the horizon, because they have to refinance construction loans,” said Alan Reay, the president of hotel brokerage Atlas Hospitality Group.

On the latest episode of TRD’s podcast Deconstruct, Reay discussed how his clients are seeing distress start to crop up across New York and Chicago, especially hotels designed for business travel.

“It mirrors what’s happening in the office market,” Reay said. “Until you have people in the downtown areas, until you can attract business meetings and conventions, the city center hotels will really lag behind.”

Reay also noted the hotel segments that are faring well and are attracting investors — in particular, luxury hotels in coastal areas. In November, billionaire Tilman Fertitta bought the Montage Laguna Beach for $641 million, or about $2.47 million per room, setting a California record.

Tune into the full episode now on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you listen to podcasts.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    californiaCommercial Real EstateHotel Marketpodcast

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Businessman arguing with buildings
    The bickering bros: Jemals escalate battle over portfolio
    The bickering bros: Jemals escalate battle over portfolio
    Vornado Realty Trust chairman Steve Roth and 401 Seventh Avenue (Getty, LoopNet, Vornado Realty Trust)
    Vornado eyeing NYC’s casino sweepstakes
    Vornado eyeing NYC’s casino sweepstakes
    A photo illustration of The Artisan Hotel at 1501 W Sahara Ave in Las Vegas (Getty, LoopNet)
    Las Vegas to get its first cannabis-friendly hotel
    Las Vegas to get its first cannabis-friendly hotel
    A photo illustration of Cineworld's CEO Mooky “Moshe” Greidinger (Getty)
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Regal Cinemas to close 39 U.S. theaters following bankruptcy
    Small Property Owners of New York spokesperson Ann Korchak
    As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
    As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Rebong/The Real Deal)
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Sizing up LA’s new transfer tax
    Macerich's Thomas O’Hern with 3065 NY-50 (Google Maps, Getty, Macerich)
    Macerich eyes residential component for upstate mall
    Macerich eyes residential component for upstate mall
    Signature Bank’s Joseph DePaolo and Sam Bankman-Fried (SignatureNY, Getty)
    As Signature severs crypto arm, CRE lending to suffer
    As Signature severs crypto arm, CRE lending to suffer
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.