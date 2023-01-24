Brooklyn’s luxury market has a case of the winter blues.

Last week was another slow one for the borough, with just 10 contracts signed for homes asking $2 million or more, according to Compass’ weekly report on luxury deals. Only eight were inked the previous week.

Townhouses dominated the dealmaking both in volume and price, accounting for all but one of the properties to go into contract last week.

The most expensive home was 188 Nelson Street in Carroll Gardens with an asking price of $3.7 million. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom townhouse is modest in size — just under 2,000 square feet.

But the home includes an open parlor floor with large windows, a chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and a landscaped backyard. The primary suite features a walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom, heated flooring and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Corcoran’s Heather McMaster had the listing.

Carroll Gardens ranked second most expensive among Brooklyn neighborhoods in the second quarter last year, according to The Real Deal’s analysis of recorded sales for that period. A 6,000-square foot brownstone that went for $6.8 million was the tree-lined enclave’s top sale.

The second most expensive home to find a buyer last week was 483 13th Street in Park Slope, which was asking $3.6 million. Built in 1897, the 3,000-square-foot townhouse has five bedrooms but only two bathrooms. However, row houses built in the neighborhood during that era typically have a sink off each bedroom.

The living room features a tile fireplace mantel, and some of the home’s walls include exposed brick. It also has a landscaped garden, high ceilings and stained glass skylight.

Corcoran’s Marie Parker had the listing.

The average asking price for the 10 contracts was $2.8 million with an average price per square foot of $765. The homes spent an average of 158 days on the market, and the average drop in the asking price was 3 percent.