Open Menu

About case: Joe Sitt drops suit against Lightstone execs

Thor Equities dials back dispute over Maryland office acquisition

New York /
Jan.January 27, 2023 01:00 PM
By Joe Lovinger | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt, Lightstone's David Lichtenstein and Mitchell Hochberg with Skybridge Towers

From left: Thor Equities’ Joseph Sitt, Lightstone’s David Lichtenstein and Mitchell Hochberg with Skybridge Towers (Skybridge Towers, Getty)

In a fight against another New York-based real estate powerhouse, Thor Equities has put down its hammer.

Weeks after filing a lawsuit in New York against three Lightstone Group executives, Joe Sitt’s firm discontinued it.

Thor had demanded $80 million, accusing Lightstone chairman David Lichtenstein and executives Mitchell Hochberg and Joseph Teichman of helping two former Thor executives breach their fiduciary duties.

Thor’s attorneys, Joseph Matalon and Stella Sainty of Wachtel Missry, did not include a reason for the decision in their notice to the court.

But Lightstone did weigh in.

“The New York case was considered a frivolous action, and gamesmanship by Thor,” said Solomon Klein, an attorney for the Lightstone executives.

While the New York case is over for now, the firms aren’t done duking it out. Thor is still suing Lightstone in Maryland. That case, filed in April 2021, remains active, with a seven-day jury trial scheduled for this week and next, according to court records.

The Maryland suit concerns a deal between Lightstone and Outreach Properties, a firm founded by former Thor executives Jonathan Scheinberg and Bill Hunter. Thor accuses Lightstone of working with Scheinberg and Hunter on a deal to acquire a pair of office buildings in Bethesda before they left Thor.

Read more

The executives left Thor and founded Outshine Properties in 2020. The following year, Outshine and Lightstone purchased Skybridge Towers in Bethesda through a joint venture.

In the lawsuit, Thor alleged Lightstone’s Hochberg worked with Scheinberg and Hunter on the Maryland deal while they were still with Thor. It claimed that Scheinberg and Hunter used their Thor email addresses to gather information from property brokers.

Outshine, Thor and its attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    joseph sittlightstone groupReal Estate LawsuitsThor Equities

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hackensack mayor John Labrosse, 436 Main Street (Loopnet, Getty, City of Hackensack)
    Hackensack Sears redevelopment is back on
    Hackensack Sears redevelopment is back on
    “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day:” John Cats takes on venerable store
    “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day:” John Cats takes on venerable store
    “If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day:” John Cats takes on venerable store
    DW Partners David Warren and 427 Marcy Avenue (Getty, DW Partners, Google Maps)
    Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
    Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
    Salim Assa with 15 West 55th Street
    Troubled Midtown rental saga headed for a foreclosure finale
    Troubled Midtown rental saga headed for a foreclosure finale
    Alex and Yanina Sapir, the Venetian Islands and the motion (Getty, Instagram/yanina_fu_sapir, Wikipedia/Marc Averette, Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County)
    Alex Sapir secretly attempted to sell Miami Beach home amid divorce, wife alleges
    Alex Sapir secretly attempted to sell Miami Beach home amid divorce, wife alleges
    From left: Top Agent Network CEO David Faudman, NAR president Kenny Parcell, and Attorney General Merrick Garland (Getty, Top Agent Network)
    Justice Department wants say in pocket listings case against NAR
    Justice Department wants say in pocket listings case against NAR
    Businessman arguing with buildings
    The bickering bros: Jemals escalate battle over portfolio
    The bickering bros: Jemals escalate battle over portfolio
    Todd and Julie Chrisley (Getty)
    Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
    Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.