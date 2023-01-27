Open Menu

Brown Harris Stevens turns 150

NYC’s oldest residential brokerage rang in anniversary at The Metropolitan Club

New York /
Jan.January 27, 2023 02:00 PM
By Harrison Connery and Sheridan Wall
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, James Gagliardi of Modern Media)

(Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, James Gagliardi of Modern Media)

When the grand marble hall and chandeliers of the Metropolitan Club were built in 1891, Brown Harris Stevens was already in business.

More than a century later, the marble tiles and velvet-lined staircases inside the storied social club lent a stately air to a landmark celebration for the 150th anniversary of the major New York City residential player.

Much like the firm itself, the evening melded old-world charm with modern flair, the two eras mingling throughout the venue. A timeline of the major events in BHS’ history was displayed on the wall, including its purchase in 1995 by the Zeckendorfs and Bess Freedman’s 2017 promotion to chief executive.

“There’s been boom cycles, bust cycles,” Freedman said in a keynote speech. “We’ve lived through wars, changing skylines, evolving technology.”

The brokerage has kept busy in the past year alone with executive moves, its TikTok debut and going up against the new wave of New York City’s residential real estate.

Read more

​​The January extravaganza marked the brokerage’s first company-wide event since merging with Halstead in 2020, though the two firms had been owned by the same parent company since 2001.

(Brown Harris Stevens)

(Brown Harris Stevens)

 
(Brown Harris Stevens)

(Brown Harris Stevens)

 
(Brown Harris Stevens)

(Brown Harris Stevens)

An elegant library warmed by a lit fireplace housed the desserts, while light displays adorned the walls and pop music blared from a DJ on the upstairs pyrotechnic dance floor.

Sheltered from the freezing rain by a heated marquee, 800 agents made their way into the clubhouse to gather in the great hall for wine and cocktails before adjourning to buffets scattered across the party’s three stories. A 360-degree rotating camera lit sharp suits and bright dresses as groups of brokers posed for photos.

Electric violinist Sarah Charness, who’s performed with acts like The Jonas Brothers and Flo Rida, serenaded party-goers with riffs over pop songs from her hot pink instrument.

“The energy, the feeling, the connection of everybody here tonight is so special,” Freedman said.







      Reprints & Permissions
      Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
      Share via Shortlink
      Tags
      Brown Harris StevensManhattanNYC Brokersreal estate eventsreal estate history

      Related Articles

      arrow_forward_ios
      Rachel Glazer (Credit: BHS)
      BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
      BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
      BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
      BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
      BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
      Bess Freedman and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Studio Scrivo)
      “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
      “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
      (Getty)
      Hamptons home prices dip, but North Fork’s hit another record
      Hamptons home prices dip, but North Fork’s hit another record
      Reed and Delphine Krakoff along with 54 East 64th Street (Getty, Google Maps)
      Fashion bigwig sells townhouse for $36M after two price cuts
      Fashion bigwig sells townhouse for $36M after two price cuts
      15 West 45th Street, CapitaLand’s Eaton Zhou
      Midtown hotel trades for $38M in another slow week for midsize i-sales
      Midtown hotel trades for $38M in another slow week for midsize i-sales
      944 Fifth Avenue and Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street
      Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
      Central Park Tower condo tops Manhattan luxury contracts
      From left: Vanbarton Group’s Gary Tischler and Richard Coles along with 3 West 29th Street (Getty, Vanbarton Group, Google Maps)
      Vanbarton eyes life sciences project at former HFZ site in NoMad
      Vanbarton eyes life sciences project at former HFZ site in NoMad
      arrow_forward_ios

      The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.