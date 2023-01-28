Open Menu

Florida bill turns to developers to tackle affordable housing

Senate proposal would provide tax breaks, eliminate rent control

Miami Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 28, 2023 12:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty Images)

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) introduced on Thursday an $800 million affordable-housing bill designed to tackle soaring rents by providing incentives to the private sector, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The sweeping, 93-page bill — called the Live Local Act of 2023 — would ease local regulatory laws by requiring municipalities and counties to approve multifamily and mixed-housing units in commercial areas, provided 40 percent of the housing is set aside for families whose incomes are up to 120 percent of the area’s median income, the outlet reported.

The bill also provides multiple tax incentives to developers who designate units as affordable. For example, owners of properties with at least 70 units that were built or remodeled within the previous five years would receive a tax incentive if they set aside apartments for low- to mid-income residents, according to the outlet.

Another provision allows counties and municipalities to offer a local tax exemption to developments with at least 50 apartments with 20 percent of the units dedicated to affordable housing, the Commercial Observer reported.

The bill would also prohibit local governments from instituting rent control, according to multiple outlets.

Florida rents have increased over 20 percent from 2020 to 2021, and rose even more through most of last year, according to the Sentinel.

Many residents who are employed in the hospitality industry — on which Florida relies heavily — were priced out of their local markets due to the significant rent increases, the Commercial Observer reported.

“We have great respect for the dignity of work. We know that a lower commute means a higher quality of life,” bill sponsor Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Republican representing southern Miami, said, according to the outlet.

While Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis provided tentative support for the bill, some Florida Democrats and housing advocates decried the proposal as a giveaway to developers and landlords.

“Senate Republicans’ solution to the housing crisis is a state mandate banning local rent stabilization measures and too many developer handouts to count,” Ida Eskamani, a Central Florida affordable housing advocate, posted on Twitter, the Sentinel reported. “I’m not seeing any pro-consumer policies like tenant protections and stopping private equity monopolies.”

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingFloridaPoliticsRent

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    Mayor Eric Adams, the Brooklyn Navy Yard
    City pledges $20M for Brooklyn Navy Yard incubator
    City pledges $20M for Brooklyn Navy Yard incubator
    Airbnb's Brian Chesky (Getty)
    For Airbnbs, Albany is still the Wild West
    For Airbnbs, Albany is still the Wild West
    NYCHA interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt (NYC.gov, Getty)
    “Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
    “Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
    A rendering of 2900 Central Avenue
    Howling good time: Dog waterpark and bar to open in Florida
    Howling good time: Dog waterpark and bar to open in Florida
    Haute & Boss's Victor Hernandez
    Unfinished Vero Beach estate hits market for record $60M
    Unfinished Vero Beach estate hits market for record $60M
    (Getty)
    ‘Flex with Purpose’: Why hybrid-work policy names matter
    ‘Flex with Purpose’: Why hybrid-work policy names matter
    Donald Trump and the Mar-A-Lago at 1100 South Ocean Boulevard
    Palm Beach board says “maybe” to Secret Service guardhouse addition at Mar-A-Lago
    Palm Beach board says “maybe” to Secret Service guardhouse addition at Mar-A-Lago
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.