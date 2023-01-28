Open Menu

The other Kushner is the billionaire mogul to watch

Josh Kushner's Thrive now valued at $5.3B after deal with Ambani, Iger, Kravis

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 28, 2023 07:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump

Josh Kushner, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump (Getty; Illustration by The Real Deal)

Oh brother, where art thou?

While Jared Kushner grabs most of the headlines, it’s his younger brother Josh who’s been amassing a major personal fortune — to the tune of $3.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

That sum makes him far wealthier than Jared as well as Jared’s father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, the outlet reported.

Josh got a big boost from a $175 million stake sale in his venture firm, Thrive Capital, from a who’s who of investors including Disney CEO Bob Iger, Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani and KKR co-founder Henry Kravis. Thrive, which Josh co-founded in 2009, made early investments in a number of tech giants, including Spotify, Stripe and Instagram.

The Kushner brothers also co-founded real estate investment platform Cadre with Blackstone alumnus Ryan Williams.

The investment in Thrive values the firm at $5.3 billion, according to Bloomberg.

“A lot of these folks have been involved in my life for quite a bit of time,” Kushner, who is married to model Karlie Kloss, said to the Wall Street Journal about the investor group. “Now they actually have a vested stake in the firm’s success.”

Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, disclosed assets of between $206 million and $800 million, according to the New York Post. Donald Trump, meanwhile, is reportedly worth somewhere in the neighborhood of $2.5 billion.

Jared Kushner also has his own fund, Affinity Partners, which he founded in 2021, and promptly secured a controversial $2 billion investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the New York Times reported. The Saudi fund went ahead with its investment despite objections from a panel that vets such deals.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Donald TrumpJared KushnerJosh Kushnerventure capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    President Joe Biden, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge
    Biden restores, tweaks fair housing rule
    Biden restores, tweaks fair housing rule
    From left: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Donald Trump (Getty)
    Trump Organization fined $1.6M in tax fraud case
    Trump Organization fined $1.6M in tax fraud case
    Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg slated for sentencing
    Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg slated for sentencing
    Cadre CEO Ryan Williams; Bilt Rewards CEO Ankur Jain
    What lessons did startups take from the proptech apocalypse?
    What lessons did startups take from the proptech apocalypse?
    Fifth Wall’s Brendan Wallace and other proptech partners (Credit: Macey J. Foronda for Fifth Wall)
    Fifth Wall raises record $866M for proptech fund
    Fifth Wall raises record $866M for proptech fund
    Jared Kushner and 666 Fifth Avenue (Getty, David Shankbone, CC BY 2.5 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Congress probes Jared Kushner’s dealings amid 666 Fifth Avenue sale
    Congress probes Jared Kushner’s dealings amid 666 Fifth Avenue sale
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.