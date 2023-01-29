Open Menu

Man pleads guilty to $1.2M international real estate scam

Robin James McPherson defrauded investors in fake development of Costa Rican villas

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 29, 2023 08:00 AM
By Ted Glanzer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty Images)

A man who ran a real estate scam out of Oregon and Costa Rica while he spent more than 20 years on the run in a separate case, pleaded guilty to several charges in California last week.

Robin James McPherson pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego to failing to appear, willfully attempting to evade income taxes, and wire fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

McPherson, who had been found guilty at a trial in California in 2000 for conspiring to defraud the IRS and tax evasion, fled the U.S. in March 2001 prior to his sentencing.

In 2019, the FBI began investigating McPherson after several people reported being victims in a real estate scam in Oregon and Costa Rica, according to the release. The scam called for a fake real estate development company — Carara Parque Resort Corporation — to construct resort villas in the Central American country.

McPherson, according to authorities, roped in potential investors through cold calls, websites and social media, ultimately having about $1.2 million wired to an Oregon bank account and then transferred to an account in Costa Rica between 2015 and 2019, the release said.

While he provided a litany of excuses to investors why the villas hadn’t been constructed, McPherson used the funds to pay for personal expenses, including his own mortgage, according to the release.

McPherson was arrested in Costa Rica in 2022 on charges of money laundering and fraud and was extradited to San Diego, where he pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced on April 28.

Wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison; tax evasion and failure to appear are each punishable by up to five years in federal prison, the release says. All three charges also carry fines of up to $250,000 or twice a defendant’s gross gains or losses, and three years’ supervised release, the DOJ said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Costa RicacrimeDevelopmentFraud

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Tesla's Elon Musk (Getty)
    Tesla plans $3.6B expansion in Nevada
    Tesla plans $3.6B expansion in Nevada
    rikers island, 1422 Greene Avenue
    Menachem Stark’s brother does jail time for neglecting units
    Menachem Stark’s brother does jail time for neglecting units
    Ian Bruce Eichner, 45 East 22nd Street
    Eichner’s Madison Square Park saga enters final act
    Eichner’s Madison Square Park saga enters final act
    A rendering of 2900 Central Avenue
    Howling good time: Dog waterpark and bar to open in Florida
    Howling good time: Dog waterpark and bar to open in Florida
    89-acre Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate, formerly Elm Court
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    Law and Associates buy 89-acre Vanderbilt estate for $8M
    From left: Brian Walshe and Robert Baselice (Getty, LinkedIn/Robert Baselice)
    Murder, bribery and contempt charges: Just another week in real estate
    Murder, bribery and contempt charges: Just another week in real estate
    A photo illustration of Peter Fine and 1959 Jerome Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    A photo illustration of missing Tishman Speyer executive Ana Walshe and charged husband Brian Walshe (Getty, LinkedIn)
    Tishman Speyer exec had $3M portfolio when she disappeared
    Tishman Speyer exec had $3M portfolio when she disappeared
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.