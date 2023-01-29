Open Menu

Steph Curry shoots his NIMBY shot

NBA star and his wife Ayesha email Atherton officials in opposition of denser housing near their home

San Francisco Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 29, 2023 02:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

(Getty Images)

 

Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors’ all-world guard, is famous for draining 3-pointers on the basketball court.

But now he and his wife, Ayesha, are going for a monster block by seeking to prevent dense housing from being built in the San Francisco suburb of Atherton, where he and his family live, the Almanac reported.

Atherton, which has long been dubbed the nation’s “richest city,” is in the process of discussing revisions to its 2023-2031 housing element, which will set forth how the municipality will comply with a state mandate to increase affordable housing, the Mercury News reported.

The plan is due at the end of the month. If the state does not approve the plan, the Department of Housing and Community Development could take over decision making from the town, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Last week, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed the city’s housing element, which likely avoided quick-approval builder’s remedy projects and can seek to secure millions in state funds for affordable housing and transit.

Atherton officials in December voted against denser housing for the construction of townhomes at 23 Oakwood, which is near the Currys current residence, the Chronicle reported. But the town recently added back the zoning changes for the property back to its plan.

In a Jan. 18 email to Mayor Bill Widmer and City Manage George Rodericks, the Currys city privacy and safety concerns as reasons to prevent more housing.

“Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home,” the Currys said, according to the Chronicle. “With the density being proposed for 23 Oakwood (Blvd.), there are major concerns in terms of both privacy and safety with three-story townhomes looming directly behind us.”

If their request isn’t met, the Currys, in the alternative, asked the town for increased privacy measures for their property.

“We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood (Blvd.),” the Currys wrote in the email, according to the Mercury News. “Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

In September 2022, Curry, an eight-time all-star and four-time NBA champion, sold his Atherton home at 247 Polhemus Avenue for $31.2 million in an off-market deal.

The Currys then quietly purchased an Atherton home on Selby Lane.

They’re not the only Atherton residents opposed to denser housing.

Last summer, billionaire venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who penned an essay two years ago entitled “It’s Time to Build,” opposed a plan to rezone the town to allow more than 130 apartments.

In an emailed comment to the mayor and the city council of Atherton, they said they were “IMMENSELY AGAINST multifamily development!”

“I am writing this letter to communicate our IMMENSE objection to the creation of multifamily overlay zones in Atherton,” they wrote in a June 25 email from the domain andreessen.org.

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingBay Area housingbuilder’s remedycelebrity housinghousing elementMultifamily

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    (Getty Images)
    Florida bill turns to developers to tackle affordable housing
    Florida bill turns to developers to tackle affordable housing
    NYCHA interim CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt (NYC.gov, Getty)
    “Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
    “Folks got misinformed”: Why NYCHA tenants stopped paying rent
    A photo illustration of Peter Fine and 1959 Jerome Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    Peter Fine to build 333 units in the Bronx
    a stalled construction site in New York
    Expired 421a deadline jeopardizes 33K housing units
    Expired 421a deadline jeopardizes 33K housing units
    From left: Aby Rosen, Scott Rechler, and Ben Beitel with 175 Third Street, 120 East 144th Street, and 75 Dekalb Avenue
    These were the 10 biggest projects announced in 2022
    These were the 10 biggest projects announced in 2022
    New York Governor Kathy Hochul
    Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
    Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
    Mahwah mayor Jim Wysocki with 1 International Boulevard and NJ-17 (Getty, Jim Wysock, Loopnet)
    Crossroads drops 800 homes from Mahwah project
    Crossroads drops 800 homes from Mahwah project
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.