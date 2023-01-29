Open Menu

They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week

From John Cats to Mayor Adams, here's who caught our attention

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 29, 2023 12:00 PM
By Ted Glanzer
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seth Weissman, John Catsimatidis, Mayor Eric Adams

Seth Weissman, John Catsimatidis, Mayor Eric Adams (Getty)

Here’s a roundup of the prescient, colorful, sobering or simply interesting quotes from the past week across the real estate industry.

“If they want to try to suck our blood, make my day.” John Catsimatidis after Midtown Lumber claimed the Red Apple Group CEO conspired with the store’s former landlord to toss it out of 276 West 25th Street.

“They are not saying ‘not in my backyard,’ they’re saying ‘build in my backyard.’ Hats off to them.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on local Council members Erik Bottcher and Keith Powers, who backed a plan to rezone Midtown to help meet the mayor’s goal of adding half a million homes citywide.

“Often, you feel like you need to take a shower after leaving the room with many private lenders.” Seth Weissman after his firm, Urban Standard Capital, started a new venture to deploy $100 million in financing.

“There are not quite as many people showing up right now but the food is still really good.” Blackstone president Jonathan Gray, comparing BREIT to a great restaurant experiencing a slump in demand.

“Aspirational pricing is a waste of time. Realistic prices will get the deal done.” Corcoran’s Ernie Cervi on the Hamptons and North Fork residential markets.

“Other companies operating more efficient, low-cost operating models are under less pressure to make big cuts — and may be better placed to invest in future growth.” Residential real estate analyst Mike DelPrete, on Compass and Anywhere being among the least efficient publicly traded residential brokerages.

“The husband may consider himself a real estate ‘mogul,’ but he is not the mogul of this case.” That’s from a motion filed by Yannina Sapir in her Florida divorce proceeding with her husband, developer Alex Sapir.

“Everyone’s gonna know everything.” Ira Zlotowitz of Gparency, on the potential impact ChatGPT will have on commercial real estate




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BlackstoneChatGPTCommercial Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
    DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
    From left: Robert Reffkin and Rupert Murdoch (Getty, Compass)
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Native Hawaiians leaving state due high cost of living
    Native Hawaiians leaving state due high cost of living
    5603 Winslet Drive North in Franklin, TN with Paula Duvall
    Charred $1.5M mansion finds buyer after days on market
    Charred $1.5M mansion finds buyer after days on market
    Seth Weissman, Financing
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    From left: Michael Dell with 25 Water Street, Alex Sapir with 261 Madison Avenue and Marc Holiday with One Madison Avenue (Getty, Edge Funds, Sapir Organization, SL Green)
    Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
    Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
    Salim Assa with 15 West 55th Street
    Troubled Midtown rental saga headed for a foreclosure finale
    Troubled Midtown rental saga headed for a foreclosure finale
    Atlas Hospitality Brokerage president Alan Reay (Atlas Hospitality Brokerage)
    Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
    Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.