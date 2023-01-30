Open Menu

Manhattan’s luxury market stuck in holiday hangover

A Waterline Square apartment topped a sluggish market last week

New York /
Jan.January 30, 2023 12:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
10 Riverside Boulevard

10 Riverside Boulevard (One Waterline Square, Getty)

Manhattan’s luxury market is still dealing with a holiday hangover.

The borough saw 15 signed contracts, to make the fifth week in a row to record less than 20, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly report of homes asking $4 million or more.

The most expensive home to enter contract last week was PHA at 10 Riverside Boulevard, known as GID Development’s One Waterline Square, with an asking price of $27 million. The 6,500-square-foot condo has five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

A 50-foot living room with a fireplace opens onto a partially enclosed terrace measuring just under 1,000 square feet. The apartment has a library and primary suite with a dressing room, along with views of the Hudson River and skyline.

The unit is the most expensive to go into contract in the Waterline Square complex.

Amenities at the 37-story building, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Richard Meier, include indoor pools, a basketball court, squash court, rock climbing wall, indoor soccer field and golf simulator.

Read more

The second most expensive unit to enter contract last week was 19C at 930 Fifth Avenue, with an asking price over $9.2 million, down from $11.5 million.

The co-op, which previously asked $11.5 million, has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus two terraces. The seller paid $7.5 million for the apartment in 2010 for the unit.

The primary bedroom and the living room, which has a fireplace and terrace, face Central Park. The dining room opens onto a 28-foot south-facing terrace with an awning.

The co-op board allows 33 percent financing but does not allow pets.

Of the 15 contracts signed last week, seven were for co-ops, seven were for condos and one was for a townhouse. Combined volume totaled $114.5 million, the average asking price was $7.6 million and the median asking price was $5.8 million. The typical home spent 557 days on the market and was discounted 8 percent.




