Open Menu

Jeff Sutton’s Wharton refis Prada property on Fifth Ave with $260M loan

Aareal Capital finances 724 Fifth Avenue again

New York /
Jan.January 31, 2023 10:54 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jeff Sutton with 724 Fifth Avenue

Jeff Sutton with 724 Fifth Avenue (Google Maps)

Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties refinanced its Prada property on Fifth Avenue with an eye toward returning to the debt market relatively soon when rates may be lower.

German lender Aareal Capital Corporation provided Wharton with a $260 million loan for the property at 724 Fifth Avenue.

The new debt has a term of two years, which avoids locking Wharton into a long-term loan while rates are high.

A representative for Wharton declined to comment and a spokesperson for Aareal did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Read more

Aareal is deeply familiar with Wharton’s 65,000-square-foot property between 56th and 57th streets, having lent on it several times. The new debt refinances a $235 million loan it provided Wharton in 2021. Aareal also issued a $235 million loan against the property in 2017.

Prada has a long-term lease on the retail portion of the building, according to a source.

Sutton’s company acquired the 12-story building for $223 million in 2012 through a joint venture with SL Green Realty and Stonehenge Partners. Wharton bought out SL Green’s interest in 2018.

Elsewhere on Fifth Avenue, Wharton is trying to stave off foreclosure on the building at 717 Fifth Avenue, where retailers Dolce & Gabbana and Armani are tenants.

New York Life Insurance Company filed to foreclose in August, claiming Wharton and SL Green defaulted on a $300 million loan. A spokesperson for the property said at the time that the borrowers were working with the lenders on an extension. The case is ongoing.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    fifth avenuejeff suttonrefinancingwharton properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    cliffside, building, money
    $16B in CMBS loans nearing cliff in NYC
    $16B in CMBS loans nearing cliff in NYC
    From left: Robert Mnuchin and RFR’s Michael Fuchs with 944 Fifth Avenue (Getty, City Realty)
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    RFR’s Fuchs pays $18M for Mnuchin’s Fifth Avenue co-op
    991 Fifth Avenue and Attorney General Letitia James (Google Maps, Getty)
    Irish society’s Fifth Avenue mansion pulled off market in NYAG plan
    Irish society’s Fifth Avenue mansion pulled off market in NYAG plan
    CW Realty's Cheskie Weisz and 187 Kent Avenue (CW Realty, The Kent House, Getty)
    Kent House owners refi Williamsburg rental after dodging foreclosure
    Kent House owners refi Williamsburg rental after dodging foreclosure
    NYC mayor Eric Adams (Getty)
    Eric Adams eyes big changes for Fifth Avenue corridor
    Eric Adams eyes big changes for Fifth Avenue corridor
    (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Borrowers are back: Mortgage applications rise
    Borrowers are back: Mortgage applications rise
    Eliot Spitzer with 985 Fifth Avenue (Getty)
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
    Bruce Gelb with 1060 Fifth Avenue
    Bruce Gelb finally sells Fifth Ave co-op for $48M off initial ask
    Bruce Gelb finally sells Fifth Ave co-op for $48M off initial ask
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.