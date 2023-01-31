Open Menu

NYCB slashes 10% of staff as resi mortgages slump

New York Community Bank’s multifamily lending also plummets

New York /
Jan.January 31, 2023 01:30 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York Community Bank CEO Thomas Cangemi

New York Community Bank CEO Thomas Cangemi (New York Community Bank, Getty)

New York Community Bank slashed 10 percent of its staff last week as rising rates sapped residential mortgage activity.

The bank is a major lender to New York multifamily building owners. But what drove the cuts was its December acquisition of Flagstar, one of the largest residential mortgage servicers in the country.

Nationally, originations fell 46 percent last year and are expected to slip another 25 percent in 2023, CEO Thomas Cangemi said during a fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday.

“Therefore, shortly after the [Flagstar] transaction closed we made the strategic decision to swiftly restructure the business,” Cangemi said, adding that his bank will also shutter 69 percent of its home lending offices.

The downsizing comes as scores of residential brokerages, mortgage firms and iBuyers have announced layoffs amid meager demand for home loans.

New York Community Bank’s multifamily lending in the quarter took a hit, too.

Read more

The bank made $1.3 billion in multifamily loans in the last three months of the year, a 23 percent decline from the third quarter and a 55 percent drop from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Multifamily mortgages ended the year comprising a little more than half of the bank’s lending portfolio, down from three-fourths at the end of 2021. The backslide came even as the Flagstar acquisition bolstered its overall commercial lending to 33 percent of total loans from 25 percent a year before.

In the near term, New York Community Bank said, it doesn’t expect to increase its multifamily lending.

“We’re not seeing a lot of refinance activity; we’re not seeing a lot of purchase activity,” said Cangemi. Uncertainty around when the Fed will back off rate hikes has chilled deal volume nationally.

The bank does, however, see an opportunity to benefit from rising rates once its borrowers’ commercial mortgages come due. It expects its borrowers will need to refinance about $1 billion in loans over the next two years.

Cangemi said year-over-year rent growth in Manhattan should keep multifamily fundamentals healthy and assured that the firm’s “bread and butter, non-luxury, rent-regulated niche remains very strong.”

The latter message contrasts sharply with the picture of distress being painted by owners of rent-stabilized buildings, who say their expenses have outpaced rents and that some of their properties may be impossible to refinance when their loans come due, especially with rates having increased.

New York Community Bank said it remains slightly “liability sensitive.” That is, as rates continue to rise the bank will likely need to pay higher interest on deposits — liabilities — before it reaps higher interest from loans or assets.

If a bank is liability sensitive, net interest income typically drops when interest rates rise. The Hicksville-based bank said it expects at least two more rate hikes this year — one at this week’s Federal Reserve meeting and another in late March.

Its awkwardly timed acquisition of Flagstar did lift the bank’s mix of non-interest-bearing deposits, benefitting its balance sheet. The adjustment helped boost the firm’s net interest income to $379 million, an 18 percent jump over the same quarter last year.

The firm reported flat earnings overall, with diluted earnings per share of 30 cents, the same as a year ago.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    earningsinterest rateslayoffsMultifamily Marketnew york community bankRental Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    A photo illustration of 8 Spruce Street and 616 First Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
    NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
    A photo illustration of Blackstone's Jon Gray (Getty, Blackstone)
    Blackstone ramps up tenant evictions
    Blackstone ramps up tenant evictions
    Moody’s Analytics' Thomas LaSalvia
    Average American tenant is rent-burdened
    Average American tenant is rent-burdened
    Coxsackie mayor Mark Evans (Village of Coxsackie, Getty)
    Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
    Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
    Seth Weissman, Financing
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.