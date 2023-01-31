Open Menu

Williamsburg penthouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts

Condos dominate 11 deals signed last week

New York /
Jan.January 31, 2023 09:46 AM
By Sheridan Wall
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Williamsburg apartment buildings

256 North 9th Street and 327 Carroll Street (Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury market appears to still be in hibernation.

The borough saw 11 deals inked last week, according to Compass’s weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. Buyers flocked to penthouses and high-rise views after a week ruled by contracts for townhouses, save for one luxury condo.

A Williamsburg penthouse asking $4.3 million was the borough’s priciest deal. Unit PH1 at 256 North 9th Street spans 2,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit includes 11-foot ceilings and two terraces, and the building includes a roofdeck.

Corcoran’s Raquel Lomonico had the listing.

Read more

A Carroll Gardens townhouse cracked Brooklyn’s top two luxury contracts for the second week in a row. The 1,140-square-foot home at 327 Carroll Street was the second priciest deal after asking $3 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, white oak flooring, custom floating staircase with a glass handrail and primary suite with a spa bath, steam shower and gold marble.

Corcoran’s Mary Elizabeth Smith had the listing.

The average asking price for the 11 contracts was $2.6 million with an average price per square foot of $1,473. The homes spent an average of 138 days on the market.

Brooklyn’s signed contract volume has remained low over the last three weeks after the borough started the new year strong with 14 deals signed.

The number of homes entering contract dropped to eight and rose slightly to 10 in previous weeks. The prices of the top homes entering contract between Jan. 16 and 20 were especially low, with no deals signed for homes asking $4 million or more.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklyncompassLuxury Real EstateNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    A photo illustration of 8 Spruce Street and 616 First Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
    NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
    NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
    10 Riverside Boulevard (One Waterline Square, Getty)
    Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck
    Holiday hangover: Manhattan’s luxe market is stuck
    3 Riverside Drive (Google Maps)
    Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?
    Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?
    From left: Robert Reffkin and Rupert Murdoch (Getty, Compass)
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    Webster Equity Partners's David Malm and Nantucket
    David Malm has a $100M portfolio in Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket
    David Malm has a $100M portfolio in Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket
    Jill Stuart and 113 Parsonage Lane (Getty, Google Maps)
    Famous fashion designer sews up Sagaponack sale
    Famous fashion designer sews up Sagaponack sale
    Lloyd and Barbara Macklowe and Hard Rock Cafe's Peter Morton with 51 West End Road (Getty, Google Maps)
    Macklowe Gallery founders sell East Hampton home to Hard Rock founder
    Macklowe Gallery founders sell East Hampton home to Hard Rock founder
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.