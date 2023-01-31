Brooklyn’s luxury market appears to still be in hibernation.

The borough saw 11 deals inked last week, according to Compass’s weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. Buyers flocked to penthouses and high-rise views after a week ruled by contracts for townhouses, save for one luxury condo.

A Williamsburg penthouse asking $4.3 million was the borough’s priciest deal. Unit PH1 at 256 North 9th Street spans 2,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit includes 11-foot ceilings and two terraces, and the building includes a roofdeck.

Corcoran’s Raquel Lomonico had the listing.

A Carroll Gardens townhouse cracked Brooklyn’s top two luxury contracts for the second week in a row. The 1,140-square-foot home at 327 Carroll Street was the second priciest deal after asking $3 million.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse features floor-to-ceiling windows, white oak flooring, custom floating staircase with a glass handrail and primary suite with a spa bath, steam shower and gold marble.

Corcoran’s Mary Elizabeth Smith had the listing.

The average asking price for the 11 contracts was $2.6 million with an average price per square foot of $1,473. The homes spent an average of 138 days on the market.

Brooklyn’s signed contract volume has remained low over the last three weeks after the borough started the new year strong with 14 deals signed.

The number of homes entering contract dropped to eight and rose slightly to 10 in previous weeks. The prices of the top homes entering contract between Jan. 16 and 20 were especially low, with no deals signed for homes asking $4 million or more.