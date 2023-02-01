Open Menu

Bjarke Ingels-designed production studio coming to Red Hook

Samson Stages plans 330K-sf, eight-stage complex on Brooklyn waterfront

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2023 09:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Bjarke Ingels and rendering of 744 Clinton Street (Big Leap, Getty)

Bjarke Ingels and a rendering of 744 Clinton Street (Big Leap, Getty)

A Bjarke Ingels-designed production studio is coming to Red Hook as demand for soundstages heats up across the city.

Brooklyn-based Samson Stages is seeking to convert a warehouse at 744 Clinton Street into a 330,000-square-foot studio and soundstage complex, The Real Deal has learned. The $400 million waterfront project will also include a public park.

The design by Bjarke Ingels Group involves eight stacked stages with green terraces, which can be developed on the property as of right, meaning it does not require additional zoning approvals.

Samson, led by Sam Geiger and Charles Sobel, has a nearby studio at 740 Hicks Street in Red Hook, where artists including Bruce Springsteen and Dua Lipa have shot music videos and actor Ryan Reynolds has filmed commercials.

The warehouse on the site is occupied by lighting manufacturer Sunshine Lighting. Sunlight Clinton Realty, a New York-based LLC, bought the property for $9.3 million in 2005, records show. It has secured a number of loans on the property since then.

Demand for studio space across New York City has increased thanks in part to the state’s film and TV production tax credit. Steiner Studios’ is planning a 525,000-square-foot television and film studio in Sunset Park, and Robert DeNiro’s Wildflower Studios secured approval last year to build a $600 million, 775,000-square-foot studio, also designed by Ingels, in Astoria.




    Tags
    Developmentfilm productionred hook

