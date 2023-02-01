Open Menu

Distressed FiDi Holiday Inn greenlit for migrant shelter

Court approved contract after Chinese developer Jubao Xie’s hotel filed for bankruptcy

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2023 02:34 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)

99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)

Developer Jubao Xie has secured the next chapter for the world’s tallest Holiday Inn.

A federal bankruptcy judge approved Xie’s plan to make the Financial District hotel at 99 Washington Street into housing for migrant families, Crain’s reported. The permission should allow Xie to move forward on a preliminary agreement with NYC Health + Hospitals, which leads the migrant shelter program.

Under terms of the agreement, Xie could reap $190 per room per day for hosting migrant families. If the 50-story, 492-room hotel hits peak occupancy, that could add up to more than $93,000 a day and up to $2.8 million per month.

When accounting for expenses, the agreement could help Xie recover about $10 million, according to his attorneys. The lease would run through at least next April.

Xie could use the money. The developer put his property into bankruptcy in November, saying he needed to renegotiate with its creditors. The owner’s missed payments total $10 million, but default interest adds another $16 million to the tab. His bankruptcy attorney said the loan’s servicer should show some flexibility due to the pandemic’s impact.

Read more

Court papers filed in connection to the bankruptcy listed assets of $177.6 million and liabilities of $143.3 million. Xie claimed he lent millions to the hotel to keep it going during the pandemic and needs bankruptcy protection to preserve his equity.

Xie developed the hotel in 2010 with Sam Chang before taking full control of the property in 2014. In 2018, Xie refinanced with a $137 million loan from Ladder Capital, since split into tranches held by CMBS bondholders and Triangle Capital Group.

In 2020, the hotel owner defaulted. In March, bondholders trustee Wilmington Trust filed to foreclose on the property.

The city has targeted hotels to house migrants amid a deepening crisis. Midtown’s Row NYC hotel was picked as one location to house migrants, big enough to house up to 600 families.

City Hall called on the real estate industry in December to help house asylum seekers. The Economic Development Corporation released a request for proposals for space to temporarily house migrants, asking developers to pitch space for “congregant-style housing,” such as industrial space.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bankruptcyFinancial Districtholiday innHotel MarketHotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of Mohegan Sun's Ray Pineault and Soloviev Group's Stefan Soloviev (Getty, Soloviev Group, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)
    Soloviev partners with Mohegan on casino bid
    Soloviev partners with Mohegan on casino bid
    From left: Värde Partners’ IIfryn Carstairs and Hawkins Way Capital’s Ross Walker along with 525 Lexington (Getty, Värde Partners, Hawkins Way Capital, Google Maps)
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    From left: Ace Hotel’s Brad Wilson and Omnia Group's David Paz along with 225 Bowery (Getty, Google Maps, Ace hotel, Omnia Group)
    Bowery micro-hotel files for bankruptcy
    Bowery micro-hotel files for bankruptcy
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Big-box retail growth has Bed Bath & Beyond landlords thinking
    Big-box retail growth has Bed Bath & Beyond landlords thinking
    The Empire State Building, GM Building, Zhang Xin and Boston Property's Owen Thomas
    NYC’s most valuable building, and other nuggets from the tax roll
    NYC’s most valuable building, and other nuggets from the tax roll
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    DW Partners David Warren and 427 Marcy Avenue (Getty, DW Partners, Google Maps)
    Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
    Bizarre bankruptcy stops Brooklyn condo project foreclosure
    Atlas Hospitality Brokerage president Alan Reay (Atlas Hospitality Brokerage)
    Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
    Listen: Inside the looming distress across the hotel market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.