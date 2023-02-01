Open Menu

New focus, new futures: TRD’s Future City event is back

Our executive retreat returns to the Bahamas this March. Apply today.

Feb.February 01, 2023 09:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Future City Is Back: 2023 Executives Retreat Returns to the Bahamas

Stressed stocks. Distressed assets. Rigid regulatory environments. Inflationary roller-coasters. The turbulent tech, financial, and political landscape has thrown real estate’s future into question.

But it’s in troubling times that the next generation of all-star investors and development geniuses are born.

Think you might be one of them? Join us at Future City 2023.

The Real Deal’s staff will be back at Baha Mar in the Bahamas from March 5 to March 7, 2023. Future City is the only off-the-record, executives-only retreat that brings together forward-thinkers and decision makers in the industry to set a course for the next hundred years of real estate innovation. And this year, we’re expanding outside of the prop-tech world to help attendees understand the myriad of challenges facing the markets today.

The event includes programming tailored specifically to our attendees’ needs, with an emphasis on collaborative conversation, networking, and dealmaking. Sessions will vary from academic presentations on the future of built space to explainers on the role of data and AI tools like ChatGPT to demonstrations that capture the potential of robotic advances to roundtables on strategic investment and more.

Attendees, including Cushman & Wakefield Chairman Bruce Mosler, developer David Slate, and Fortress Investment Group managing director Steven Stuart, are selected specifically by TRD’s events and editorial teams to ensure a high-quality event. Industry-focused programming is bolstered by networking receptions, group meals, and access to our host Baha Mar’s extensive beachfront facilities. And yes, there’s built-in pool time.

If you’re interested in attending, please apply here.

And if you have a topic you think we should consider covering, please reach out to [email protected].

See you there.

