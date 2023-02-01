Open Menu

Soloviev partners with Mohegan on casino bid

Pitch includes hotel, entertainment complex for dormant Midtown East site

New York /
Feb.February 01, 2023 10:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Mohegan Sun's Ray Pineault and Soloviev Group's Stefan Soloviev (Getty, Soloviev Group, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)

A photo illustration of Mohegan Sun’s Ray Pineault and Soloviev Group’s Stefan Soloviev (Getty, Soloviev Group, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)

Stefan Soloviev isn’t going it alone in the hunt for a casino in Manhattan.

Mohegan is joining the Soloviev Group’s bid for a casino license in Midtown East, the New York Times reported. The casino and resort operator is joining other household names in entertainment like Wynn Resorts and Caesars, which have teamed up with some of the biggest names in New York City development angling for one of three licenses.

Soloviev’s plans for a hotel and entertainment complex were reported in November, but discussions between the partners only started a few weeks ago, according to Mohegan CEO Ray Poneault. The gaming honcho told the outlet the company had been approached by other prospective casino bidders.

Soloviev’s bid is slated for a six-acre site south of the United Nations on Manhattan’s East Side. The parcels, largely between 38th and 41st streets east of First Avenue, were formerly the site of a Con Edison plant.

Soloviev’s pitch includes a 1,200-room hotel, two residential buildings, a museum centered on democracy and four acres of green space that would include a massive Ferris wheel. To make the green space possible, the casino would be mostly underground.

Read more

The residential buildings could feature between 1,400 and 1,500 rentals and condos, some of which would be priced below market rent.

Sheldon Solow, Soloviev’s father, acquired the property in 2000 along with his partners for $600 million. They planned a $4 billion project with more than 4,000 apartments and a 700-foot office tower, but were thwarted by the financial crisis.

The casino competition promises to be one of the city’s critical real estate stories of the year. Lawmakers approved the distribution of three downstate licenses, but two properties are regarded as having a head start: Resorts World/Genting at Aqueduct in Queens and the Empire City/MGM at Yonkers, which already operate as slot parlors.

Soloviev’s other competition for the casino licenses reads like a who’s who of top developers, with plans for parcels from Hudson Yards to Coney Island from Related Companies, Thor Equities, SL Green, Vornado Realty Trust and New York Mets owners Steve Cohen.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    casinosCommercial Real EstateHotelsSheldon SolowStefan Soloviev

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Värde Partners’ IIfryn Carstairs and Hawkins Way Capital’s Ross Walker along with 525 Lexington (Getty, Värde Partners, Hawkins Way Capital, Google Maps)
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    From left: Ace Hotel’s Brad Wilson and Omnia Group's David Paz along with 225 Bowery (Getty, Google Maps, Ace hotel, Omnia Group)
    Bowery micro-hotel files for bankruptcy
    Bowery micro-hotel files for bankruptcy
    The Empire State Building, GM Building, Zhang Xin and Boston Property's Owen Thomas
    NYC’s most valuable building, and other nuggets from the tax roll
    NYC’s most valuable building, and other nuggets from the tax roll
    Seth Weissman, John Catsimatidis, Mayor Eric Adams
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    From left: Robert Reffkin and Rupert Murdoch (Getty, Compass)
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    Seth Weissman, Financing
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    Urban Standard wants to rescue property owners from high interest rates
    From left: Michael Dell with 25 Water Street, Alex Sapir with 261 Madison Avenue and Marc Holiday with One Madison Avenue (Getty, Edge Funds, Sapir Organization, SL Green)
    Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
    Office properties (yes, office!) got Manhattan’s biggest December loans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.