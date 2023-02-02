Apartments, like best friends and all-inclusive resorts, sometimes come as a package deal.

Four units on the 17th floor of the Sherry-Netherland just hit the market for $30 million under a single listing. The apartments — one of which formerly belonged to Douglas Elliman chief Howard Lorber — include a total of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Lorber bought Unit 1701 for $5.1 million in 2011 and lived there for several years before he sold it in 2017 for $4.8 million. Lorber also owned a 30th-floor unit at 781 Fifth Avenue, which he sold for $11 million in 2018.

The Lenox Hill co-op made headlines over its resident exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok, also known as Guo Wengui and Miles Kwok, among other aliases. Kwok has lived in the 18th-floor penthouse since he fled to the United States in 2014.

Kwok has attempted to sell the upstairs unit for years, first listing in 2015 for $86 million. The 9,000-square-foot apartment hit the market again in October at $32.5 million. After Kwok filed for personal bankruptcy in February of last year, a trustee requested the judge clear the title of the apartment to allow him to repay his creditors with the sale.

Built in 1927, the Sherry-Netherland occupies a coveted corner overlooking Central Park. The building’s amenities include 24-hour attended elevators, security and doorman. It also has a Harry Cipriani restaurant with room service, fitness center, hair salon and barber shop, valet parking and housekeeping services.