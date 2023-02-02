Open Menu

Full 17th floor at Sherry-Netherland asks $30 million

Unit comprised of four apartments, one was owned by Elliman chief Howard Lorber

New York
Feb. 02, 2023
By Sheridan Wall
781 Fifth Avenue and Howard Lorber

781 Fifth Avenue and Howard Lorber

Apartments, like best friends and all-inclusive resorts, sometimes come as a package deal.

Four units on the 17th floor of the Sherry-Netherland just hit the market for $30 million under a single listing. The apartments — one of which formerly belonged to Douglas Elliman chief Howard Lorber — include a total of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Lorber bought Unit 1701 for $5.1 million in 2011 and lived there for several years before he sold it in 2017 for $4.8 million. Lorber also owned a 30th-floor unit at 781 Fifth Avenue, which he sold for $11 million in 2018.

The Lenox Hill co-op made headlines over its resident exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok, also known as Guo Wengui and Miles Kwok, among other aliases. Kwok has lived in the 18th-floor penthouse since he fled to the United States in 2014.

Read more

Kwok has attempted to sell the upstairs unit for years, first listing in 2015 for $86 million. The 9,000-square-foot apartment hit the market again in October at $32.5 million. After Kwok filed for personal bankruptcy in February of last year, a trustee requested the judge clear the title of the apartment to allow him to repay his creditors with the sale.

Built in 1927, the Sherry-Netherland occupies a coveted corner overlooking Central Park. The building’s amenities include 24-hour attended elevators, security and doorman. It also has a Harry Cipriani restaurant with room service, fitness center, hair salon and barber shop, valet parking and housekeeping services.




    Douglas EllimanLuxury Listings NYCManhattanSotheby's International Realtyupper east side

