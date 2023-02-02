Open Menu

RXR to surrender chunk of office portfolio back to lenders

Firm to “give the keys back to the bank” in narrowed focus: Scott Rechler

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2023 01:15 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RXR's Scott Rechler (Getty)

RXR’s Scott Rechler (Getty)

Scott Rechler’s RXR is confronting the impact of remote work and rising interest rates by parting ways with a slice of its office portfolio.

The developer is preparing to hand some of his office buildings back to lenders, the Financial Times reported. The chairman didn’t say which buildings or how many would be turned over, but likened about 10 percent of the firm’s office portfolio to Kodak film, implying they were outdated.

The decision comes after Rechler tasked his team in December to create metrics ranking the firm’s office properties to identify the low-performing assets to which the company would cut off investment.

“In my opinion, we can’t do anything with some of them,” Rechler told the outlet. He added that he was ready to “give the keys back to the bank,” meaning the company would stop debt payments and relinquish control of the assets.

Read more

The announcement comes as RXR holds steady in its bets on a flight to quality among the city’s commercial assets. The firm secured City Council approval hotel and office space at 175 Park, which is expected to become one of the city’s tallest towers, and scored a $1.3 billion financing package for its renovation of 5 Times Square.

Rechler said he is willing to seek alternatives for the buildings he’s ready to hand over, but doesn’t expect many apartment conversions to come out of the sacrifice, if any, because of their extensive logistical difficulties like the long and expensive process to boot out tenants.

The firm is in good company among office landlords trying to stave off disaster.

Vornado Realty Trust earlier this week wrote down its real estate portfolio by $600 million, including $480 million on office and retail properties in Midtown. The REIT also recently slashed its dividend and was booted from the S&P 500.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    NYC Office Marketoffice marketRXRscott rechler

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    Office attendance finally reaches 50%
    Vornado's Steve Roth with 1540 Broadway
    Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
    Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
    Boston Properties' Owen Thomas (Boston Properties, Getty)
    The commercial real estate recession is here: Boston Properties
    The commercial real estate recession is here: Boston Properties
    Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Hudson Yards and San Francisco's Salesforce tower (Getty, Dead.rabbit/CC BY-SA 4.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Tech office leasing plummeted in fourth quarter
    Tech office leasing plummeted in fourth quarter
    Rendering of 640 Columbia Street in Red Hook, 9-11 Metrotech Center and TerraCRG's Ofer Cohen
    Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
    Brooklyn boasted $9B in investment sales last year
    Oxford Hospitality's Paul Amoruso and 1 Computer Associates Plaza in Islandia (Getty, Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Oxford Hospitality)
    Owners of vacated CA Technologies’ campus paid pennies on the dollar
    Owners of vacated CA Technologies’ campus paid pennies on the dollar
    M&T Bank's Darren King
    A fifth of M&T’s office loans in danger of default
    A fifth of M&T’s office loans in danger of default
    Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation president Blondel Pinnock along with a rendering of the planned project at Bedford-Stuyvesant’s Restoration Plaza (top) and the current site at 1368 Fulton Street in Brooklyn (bottom) (Getty, LoopNet, Bedford-Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation)
    Bed-Stuy commercial project aims for 840K sf
    Bed-Stuy commercial project aims for 840K sf
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.