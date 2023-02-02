Scott Rechler’s RXR is confronting the impact of remote work and rising interest rates by parting ways with a slice of its office portfolio.

The developer is preparing to hand some of his office buildings back to lenders, the Financial Times reported. The chairman didn’t say which buildings or how many would be turned over, but likened about 10 percent of the firm’s office portfolio to Kodak film, implying they were outdated.

The decision comes after Rechler tasked his team in December to create metrics ranking the firm’s office properties to identify the low-performing assets to which the company would cut off investment.

“In my opinion, we can’t do anything with some of them,” Rechler told the outlet. He added that he was ready to “give the keys back to the bank,” meaning the company would stop debt payments and relinquish control of the assets.

The announcement comes as RXR holds steady in its bets on a flight to quality among the city’s commercial assets. The firm secured City Council approval hotel and office space at 175 Park, which is expected to become one of the city’s tallest towers, and scored a $1.3 billion financing package for its renovation of 5 Times Square.

Rechler said he is willing to seek alternatives for the buildings he’s ready to hand over, but doesn’t expect many apartment conversions to come out of the sacrifice, if any, because of their extensive logistical difficulties like the long and expensive process to boot out tenants.

The firm is in good company among office landlords trying to stave off disaster.

Vornado Realty Trust earlier this week wrote down its real estate portfolio by $600 million, including $480 million on office and retail properties in Midtown. The REIT also recently slashed its dividend and was booted from the S&P 500.

— Holden Walter-Warner