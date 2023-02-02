Open Menu

Tile retailer Ann Sacks inks 21K sf lease in Long Island City

High-end wholesaler takes entire ground floor of former factory converted by Kaufman Org

New York /
Feb.February 02, 2023 02:30 PM
By Lois Weiss
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kohler Interiors' Rachel Kohler with 21-05 51st Avenue

Kohler Interiors’ Rachel Kohler with 21-05 51st Avenue (Loopnet, Getty)

The first legal cannabis shops have yet to open in Queens, but Long Island City is getting stoned in another sense of the term.

High-end tile and stone wholesaler Ann Sacks signed a 21,161-square-foot lease for the entire ground floor of 21-01 51st Avenue, a former toy factory converted to office and retail by the Kaufman Organization and True North Management.

The Kohler subsidiary plans to open a studio and large showroom for its unique tile and stone slabs at the property, known as the Cardinal Building. Ann Sacks expects to open the new site this summer after it completes a build out of the space.

It will be an expansion, not a relocation: The company intends to keep its two Manhattan showrooms at 204 East 58th Street in Midtown and 31 East 18th Street north of Union Square.

Tyler Clutts of Cresa represented the tenant in the deal. A JLL team including James Ferrigno, Leslie Lanne and Daniel Morici represented landlords Kaufman and True North. The asking rent was $45 a square foot.

Founded in the 1980s by its namesake, a former teacher, Portland, Oregon-based Ann Sacks was acquired by Kohler in 1989. It still creates handcrafted tile, stone and luxury plumbing fixtures at its Portland headquarters.

Kaufman and True North signed a 99-year ground lease for the 62,701-square-foot Cardinal Building in 2018 from Joel Berger of Martial Enterprises before extensively renovating the three-story property and adding a roof deck with views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Industrial flex spaces of 20,770 square feet on the second and third floors are still available, and a tenant taking both floors has the option to add signage to the end of the building that faces the Long Island Expressway.

“We are confident that with an exclusive, high-end company like Ann Sacks, we will attract additional luxury collections to join the building,” said Kaufman principal Grant Greenspan.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hunter's PointKaufman Organizationlong island cityNYC Retail MarketQueensRetail

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Vornado's Steve Roth with 1540 Broadway
Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
Vornado writes down portfolio by $600M
A photo illustration of 8 Spruce Street and 616 First Avenue (Getty, Google Maps)
NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
NYC multifamily sales boomed, but party could be over
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Big-box retail growth has Bed Bath & Beyond landlords thinking
Big-box retail growth has Bed Bath & Beyond landlords thinking
Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy and a rendering of Chik-fil-A 2205 Central Park Avenue in Yonkers  (Chik-fil-A/City of Yonkers)
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location
Harry Macklowe with 1 Wall Street
Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street tops Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2022
Macklowe’s 1 Wall Street tops Manhattan’s largest retail leases of 2022
TF Cornerstone's Fred Elghanayan, 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive (Getty, SLCE Architects)
TF Cornerstone lands $725M for next Long Island City megaproject
TF Cornerstone lands $725M for next Long Island City megaproject
(Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty)
Manhattan retail market rises again, but momentum wanes
Manhattan retail market rises again, but momentum wanes
Retail, Shopping Centers, Cushman & Wakefield
U.S. shopping center vacancy hits 15-year low
U.S. shopping center vacancy hits 15-year low
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.