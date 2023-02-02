Open Menu

TRD’s February issue is live for subscribers!

National /
Feb.February 02, 2023 07:30 AM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Issue is Live February Nepo Babies

The Real Deal’s February issue is live for subscribers and soon to hit mailboxes across the country.

Real estate, it is often said, is a business built on relationships. As it turns out, a lot of those relationships are familial ones. This month, we take a look at some of the many scions — or “nepo babies,” as they are sometimes not-so-lovingly described — taking up the family business.

Meanwhile, reporter Kathryn Brenzel examines pro-development movements that appear to be getting traction as housing shortages persist in New York and California. They may be operate in bastions of NIMBYism, but the YIMBYs are seizing their moment.

Elsewhere in the issue, we look at how high interest rates and a cooling market in South Florida are stretching development timelines and prompting scavenger hunts for distressed assets, the problems facing a multifamily empire amassed by Tides Equities in the Sun Belt, the 33-year-old piecing together major deals for New York’s biggest office landlord and a developer who’s giving California NIMBYs fits.

Speaking of family affairs, we also profile Nina Hatvany, whose top-ranked San Francisco brokerage team is made up of her three adult children, and interview Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, who runs one of Miami’s top new development sales firms alongside her sister and mother.

That’s just a sample of what’s inside the February issue, so subscribe today and check it out here.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
issue is live

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Issue is Live January 2023
The Real Deal’s January issue is live for subscribers!
The Real Deal’s January issue is live for subscribers!
Issue is Live December 2022
TRD’s December issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s December issue is live for subscribers!
Issue is Live November 2022
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s November issue is live for subscribers!
Issue Is Live October 2022
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s October issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s July issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s June issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s April issue is live for subscribers!
Issue Is Live March 2022
TRD’s March issue is live for subscribers!
TRD’s March issue is live for subscribers!
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.