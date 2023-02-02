The Real Deal’s February issue is live for subscribers and soon to hit mailboxes across the country.

Real estate, it is often said, is a business built on relationships. As it turns out, a lot of those relationships are familial ones. This month, we take a look at some of the many scions — or “nepo babies,” as they are sometimes not-so-lovingly described — taking up the family business.

Meanwhile, reporter Kathryn Brenzel examines pro-development movements that appear to be getting traction as housing shortages persist in New York and California. They may be operate in bastions of NIMBYism, but the YIMBYs are seizing their moment.

Elsewhere in the issue, we look at how high interest rates and a cooling market in South Florida are stretching development timelines and prompting scavenger hunts for distressed assets, the problems facing a multifamily empire amassed by Tides Equities in the Sun Belt, the 33-year-old piecing together major deals for New York’s biggest office landlord and a developer who’s giving California NIMBYs fits.

Speaking of family affairs, we also profile Nina Hatvany, whose top-ranked San Francisco brokerage team is made up of her three adult children, and interview Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, who runs one of Miami’s top new development sales firms alongside her sister and mother.

