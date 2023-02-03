Another sizable residential property is coming to Downtown Brooklyn.

Yitzchok Katz filed plans this week for a 186,000-square-foot property at 370 Livingston Street, Crain’s reported. The 105-unit building will be 22 stories tall and rise to 235 feet.

An entity tied to Goose Property Management — a frequent partner of the Rabsky Group — bought the development site at 364 Livingston Street and 60 Flatbush Avenue for $25.5 million last year. The sellers were a group of investors that included ISJ Management and Samuel Jemal’s Jemstone Group.

After the acquisition, Goose filed plans to demolish the two apartment buildings and retail space at the site, which are already zoned for commercial and residential use. Zoning allows Katz to build up to 188,000 square feet.

Katz’s connection to Goose and Rabsky wasn’t immediately clear.

The buildings previously had 22 residential units, a mere fifth of what Katz said in his plans. Other features of the development will include retail space on the ground floor and 57 parking spaces.

Rabsky is has been busy in Downtown Brooklyn, with projects including one of the borough’s largest rentals at 625 Fulton Street. The firm is building a 35-story mixed-use tower at the site, scoring a $450 million construction loan for the 1,098-unit development.

The project was in the foundation stage of construction as of last fall, when a 27-year-old construction worker fell and died while installing a beam at the development site.

Elsewhere in Downtown Brooklyn, Steve Witkoff and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance landed a $388.4 million loan from Bank of America to build a 51-story, 591-unit building on the corner of Fulton Street and DeKalb Avenue. The Brook will span 448,000 square feet, including more than 30,000 square feet of retail space.

— Holden Walter-Warner