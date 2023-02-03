Open Menu

Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price

Deal marks trendy boutique chain’s third Manhattan location

New York /
Feb.February 03, 2023 06:16 PM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Standard International's Amar Lalvani and SIXTY Collective's Jason Pomeranc along with the SIXTY Soho Hotel (Getty, Facebook/SIXTY Soho)

From left: Standard International’s Amar Lalvani and SIXTY Collective’s Jason Pomeranc along with the SIXTY Soho Hotel (Getty, Facebook/SIXTY Soho)

Standard International is about to make another big splash Downtown.

The trendy boutique hotel operator is in contract to buy the 97-key Sixty Soho hotel at 60 Thompson Street from the Pomeranc family’s Sixty Collective, multiple sources confirmed to The Real Deal.

One source said the hotel sold for more than $1 million per key, which would put the sale price above $100 million and set a post-Covid record on a per-key basis, surpassing last month’s sale of the Mr. C hotel in the South Street Seaport for $900,000 per room.

60 Thompson Street (Google Maps)

60 Thompson Street (Google Maps)

JLL’s Jeff Davis, who brokered the sale on behalf of Michael and Jason Pomeranc’s hospitality firm, declined to comment. Standard International chair Amar Lalvani confirmed the deal but declined to comment further.

Standard operates a pair of boutique hotels in Manhattan: the 338-key Standard High Line at 848 Washington Street and the 21-story Standard East Village at 25 Cooper Square.

The brand, which opened its first location in 1999 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, has since expanded to outposts in Miami Beach, London, Ibiza and Bangkok, among others. Lalvani transitioned from CEO to executive chair in 2021, tapping former president Amber Asher to succeed him.

The Sixty Soho Hotel, known as the 60 Thompson Hotel until 2013, rises 14 stories between Broome and Spring streets. The 56,000-square-foot property opened in 2001.

The city’s pandemic-battered hospitality market has seen a handful of deals in recent months. In addition to Sono Hospitality’s $60 million purchase of the Mr. C, hotelier Jeff Klein paid $62 million in December for the Jane Hotel at 113 Jane Street in the West Village. Klein plans to convert parts of the property into a private club.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotel MarketHotelsInvestment SalesManhattansohoStandard Hotels

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Blue Flag Partners' Jason Brown with 326 Front Street (LinkedIn, Getty, Greenporter Hotel)
    Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
    Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
    781 Fifth Avenue and Howard Lorber
    Full 17th floor at Sherry-Netherland asks $30 million
    Full 17th floor at Sherry-Netherland asks $30 million
    Investment Sales, Federal Reserve, Interest Rates, Real Estate Finance, Jay Powell
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    What the Fed’s latest rate hike means for commercial real estate
    A photo illustration of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (Getty, Office of Mark Levine)
    Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
    Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
    99 Washington Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Distressed FiDi Holiday Inn greenlit for migrant shelter
    Distressed FiDi Holiday Inn greenlit for migrant shelter
    A photo illustration of Mohegan Sun's Ray Pineault and Soloviev Group's Stefan Soloviev (Getty, Soloviev Group, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment)
    Soloviev partners with Mohegan on casino bid
    Soloviev partners with Mohegan on casino bid
    From left: Värde Partners’ IIfryn Carstairs and Hawkins Way Capital’s Ross Walker along with 525 Lexington (Getty, Värde Partners, Hawkins Way Capital, Google Maps)
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    Hawkins Way, Värde buy defunct Marriott East Side hotel
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.