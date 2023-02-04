Open Menu

Connecticut proposal would convert empty box stores into housing

Senate Democrats offer multifaceted approach to address shortage

Tri-State Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 04, 2023 03:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Connecticut Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a multifaceted approach to tackle the housing shortage in the state, including converting empty strip malls and big box stores into housing, CT Insider reported.

The state senators who back the proposal said creating new, affordable housing is critical for the 100,000 employees the state needs, the outlet reported.

“We have to have the employees first, and then the employers come in,” Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said, according to the outlet.

The proposal also includes the state working with municipalities to build housing on vacant land, a plan to assist the unhoused; and rental aid for people who live in mobile-home parks.

The proposal is just one of a number of bills the legislature is expected to consider to address housing, including offering tax credits for workforce housing.

Local zoning laws, however, are major stumbling blocks toward creating affordable housing, which the senators acknowledged. Most affordable housing in the state is clustered in cities like Waterbury, New Haven and Bridgeport.

State law gives developers the ability to go to court if their plans to build affordable housing are denied by local zoning laws. Municipalities that have 10 percent of their housing stock designated as affordable are exempt from the law, a threshold that only about 30 of the state’s 169 towns meet, CT Mirror reported.

Duff said the state could build housing on state-owned land in municipalities that drag their heels, according to CT Insider.

“There’s lots of parking lots that housing could be built on as well,” he said, according to CT Insider. “There’re park-and-ride lots where you could build housing. There are answers.”

— Ted Glanzer




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    connecticuthousing shortagePoliticsResidential Real EstateTri-state

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    The housing correction is a tale of two markets
    The housing correction is a tale of two markets
    A photo illustration of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (Getty, Office of Mark Levine)
    Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
    Map: Here’s a treasure trove of Manhattan resi development sites
    Albany buildings
    How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
    How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
    Seth Weissman, John Catsimatidis, Mayor Eric Adams
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    They said what now? Real estate quotes of the week
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
    DC’s real estate market demands to be taken seriously
    From left: Robert Reffkin and Rupert Murdoch (Getty, Compass)
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    ChatGPT didn’t write this week’s real estate news roundup, we promise
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Native Hawaiians leaving state due to high cost of living
    Native Hawaiians leaving state due to high cost of living
    5603 Winslet Drive North in Franklin, TN with Paula Duvall
    Charred $1.5M mansion finds buyer after days on market
    Charred $1.5M mansion finds buyer after days on market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.