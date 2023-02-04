Open Menu

Patrick Mahomes stacking up Super Bowl bids — and homes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has $8M portfolio

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 04, 2023 11:00 AM
By TRD Staff
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Football may be in Patrick Mahomes’ blood, but real estate is in his name.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has amassed an $8 million property portfolio, the New York Post reported. The 27-year-old’s holdings include four properties, three of which are in Missouri, where the superstar plies his trade.

1257 West 57th Street in Kansas City, MO

1257 West 57th Street in Kansas City, MO (Google Maps)

Mahomes made his first home purchase in December 2017, buying a condo in Kansas City for $350,000, below the $475,000 ask. The 1,800-square-foot home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The quarterback tried selling it in 2019, but quickly pulled it from the market.

The quarterback upgraded his digs in January 2019, purchasing a 4,300-square-foot mansion at 1257 West 57th Street in Kansas City for $1.8 million. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a pool, hot tub, office and exercise room so the quarterback can get his reps in. The home is worth an estimated $2.2 million today.

Mahomes has also tried his hand at building from the ground up, purchasing an 8-acre vacant site in Belton, Missouri, in September 2020. The ask on the land was $400,000. Since then, Mahomes has built a home with a pool and the estate has been valued at more than $1 million.

Still, Mahomes never forgot his Texas roots. Around the start of the pandemic, he purchased an 8,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake for $3.4 million, snapping it up from a former football player; Mahomes was born and raised in the state and played at Texas Tech University.

The mansion includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms and serves as his home during the offseason. There’s a floating staircase, wine room, game room, wet bar, balcony overlooking the Vaquero golf course, outdoor grill, pool, spa and fire pit.

If Mahomes wants to keep building his real estate portfolio, he has more than enough money coming up to do so. Fewer than three years ago, the quarterback signed a record-breaking 10-year, $503 million contract.

For now, he’s focused on next weekend’s Super Bowl, when the Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes is in search of his second NFL title.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




