Open Menu

Sternlicht’s Starwood plans outdoor-focused hotel chain

Properties will rise near national parks, mountains and deserts

National Weekend Edition /
Feb.February 04, 2023 05:00 PM
By TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Starwood's Barry Sternlicht with rendering of Field & Stream Lodge

Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht with rendering of Field & Stream Lodge (Getty, Field & Stream Lodge)

Well-known real estate investor and hotelier Barry Sternlicht is launching a new hotel chain with a focus on the great outdoors.

The Starwood Capital Group CEO said Field & Stream Lodge Co. will operate hotels around national parks, ski mountains, lakes, deserts and woods across the country, the Wall Street Journal reported. The new hotel chain will be aimed at families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Starwood, which sold the Field & Stream outdoor retailer in 2014 but retained the lodging rights associated with the name, will use patterns and prints inspired by the natural elements surrounding the hotels to design the interiors.

Sternlicht said he is in talks to open 10 different locations and is targeting 125 total U.S. markets, including Idaho’s Snake River Canyon area, Joshua Tree in California and Lake Placid in New York.

“We want to change the vernacular by offering something fun and emotional that celebrates the wild outdoors,” Sternlicht told the outlet.

The new Field & Stream Lodge hotels will follow the recent trend of hotel operators honoring the outdoors. NYC-based Trailborn has eight hotels underway near national parks and other outdoor destinations. The newly created brand said it will donate a percentage of every reservation to support local land conservation and preservation. The first Trailborn hotel properties are set to open this summer, bringing 86 guest rooms to two locations in Estes Park, Colo.

The new Field and & Stream Lodge hotel line will be the second environmentally focused project for Sternlicht. His 1 Hotels brand has moss and bark along the walls and all of the wood on the properties has been recycled. The prices for rooms in that brand have risen recently, and Sternlicht wants to provide a more affordable option.

“I think this will always be a niche play,” Jan Freitag, national director of hospitality market analytics for CoStar, told the outlet, “but that does not limit its appeal for those who are eager to be closer to the outdoors.”

Read more

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentHotel IndustryparksStarwood Capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Breaking, 421a, Kathy Hochul, housing
    Hochul: Extend the 421a deadline for construction
    Hochul: Extend the 421a deadline for construction
    Bjarke Ingels and rendering of 744 Clinton Street (Big Leap, Getty)
    Bjarke Ingels-designed production studio coming to Red Hook
    Bjarke Ingels-designed production studio coming to Red Hook
    The Frame building at 541 West 21st Street
    Nearly completed West Chelsea office project heads to foreclosure
    Nearly completed West Chelsea office project heads to foreclosure
    Map of Oregon, Costa Rica; Handcuffs; Homes
    Man pleads guilty to $1.2M international real estate scam
    Man pleads guilty to $1.2M international real estate scam
    Tesla's Elon Musk (Getty)
    Tesla plans $3.6B expansion in Nevada
    Tesla plans $3.6B expansion in Nevada
    From left: Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht and Veracity Development’s Edmond Li along with 111 Mercer Street (Getty, Google Maps, Veracity Development)
    Sternlicht’s LNR aims to foreclose on Veracity’s Soho condo
    Sternlicht’s LNR aims to foreclose on Veracity’s Soho condo
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    Starwood wheels and deals to fix $800M loan default
    Ian Bruce Eichner, 45 East 22nd Street
    Eichner’s Madison Square Park saga enters final act
    Eichner’s Madison Square Park saga enters final act
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.